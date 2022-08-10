Read full article on original website
Related
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
Yikes! These Cookies Are Being Recalled From Walmart And Wegmans Because Of Possible 'Hard Plastic Pieces'
Baked goods are perhaps one of the most delicious items to snack on. From muffins and cupcakes, to bagels and croissants, these carbs do not disappoint when it comes to satisfying your hunger. However, if you bought some from the grocery lately, we suggest you take a look at these baked snacks once again.
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOXBusiness
Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
moneytalksnews.com
Salmonella Found in One-Third of This Grocery Store Meat
If you buy ground chicken, beware: Nearly 1 in 3 packages of this meat contained salmonella bacteria when tested by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports recently tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey that it purchased at grocery stores nationwide. The nonprofit publication characterizes what it found as...
Warning to thousands of pet owners as dog food recalled due to salmonella fears
PET owners should check their pantries as a range of dog treats have been recalled over salmonella fears. The US Food and Drug Administration shared a recall of various pet treats produced by Stormberg Foods. The announcement was made on July 12 for various sizes and batches of the Beg...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Popculture
Chicken and Turkey Wraps Recalled
Health officials are urging consumers not to eat certain poultry wraps after they were found to pose a significant health risk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on July 30 that Rachael's Food Corporation has recalled more than 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products due to possible listeria contamination.
Thrillist
Chocolate Milk Bottles Have Been Recalled
A small recall of chocolate milk has been issued because it has the potential to be contaminated with eggs. Royal Crest Dairy has recalled Farmer's 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints due to that contamination. The labels do not declare the presence of eggs, making the milk a danger for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to eggs. The milk could cause a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," the company said in a notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Tyson Foods sounds alarm on poultry supply chain issues
Inflation has driven the cost of food through the roof as Americans are shelling out more at the grocery store than ever before. Still, shoppers are gravitating toward some products over others.
With Grocery Prices Up, Families Turn To Food Waste Apps
These food waste apps allow users to access surplus food from nearby restaurants or grocery stores at a discount. (Photo courtesy of Flashfood) Darian Setterington, a mother of three in Ontario, Canada, used to spend $620 on her family’s grocery bill every month. Then, just before the pandemic hit, she heard of a smartphone app that would offer her discounts on local grocery items headed for the landfill.
USDA cracks down on salmonella in chicken
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Monday through its Food Safety and Inspection Service that they plan to declare salmonella an adulterant in breaded and stuffed raw chicken.
What Does a Sell-By Date Mean? What to Know About Food Expiration Dates
Here’s one simple way to cut your grocery bill: Stop throwing away so much food. That may seem obvious, but you could actually be tossing perfectly good food without realizing it. If you’ve been following sell-by dates on labels in the name of food safety, you may be wasting a ton of food unnecessarily.
Fast Company
The worst idea in food? Expiration dates
Before ending up on a European supermarket shelf, an avocado has effectively emitted 1.3 kilograms of carbon into the atmosphere. Its production alone consumes 60 gallons of water. Despite this, the fruit will often be discarded as household waste. Wastage occurs at each stage of the food supply chain, but...
EatingWell
Should You Put Packaged Meat in a Produce Bag? Here's What Food-Safety Experts Say
When shopping for packaged meats, have you ever thought about putting the meat into a plastic produce bag? While doing so helps prevent juices from leaking onto other groceries, using an additional plastic bag may have a negative environmental impact, right? Read on to find out more from two food-safety experts. Plus, learn about sustainable packaging.
Popculture
Trader Joe's Cookies Recalled
Consumers are being advised against eating a popular treat sold at Trader Joe's. The grocery store chain on July 20 alerted customers to a voluntary recall of Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, a popular cookie sold nationwide, due to possible foreign material contaminating the products. It was determined the cookies may contain hard plastic pieces, meaning they pose a health hazard to consumers.
natureworldnews.com
Cambodia Makes Straw Made From Edible Fruits and Vegetables To Reduce and Replace Plastic
Say Samal, the minister of the environment, praised a Cambodian company that makes straws out of rice and vegetable matter instead of plastic, which he claimed is overused worldwide. During the forecast period of 2021-2028, the edible straws market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.14%, from its...
Best meal delivery service 2022: Complete nutrition delivered to your door
These are the best meal delivery services we've tried, from heat-and-eat time options, to culinary homers
