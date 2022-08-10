ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOXBusiness

Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
moneytalksnews.com

Salmonella Found in One-Third of This Grocery Store Meat

If you buy ground chicken, beware: Nearly 1 in 3 packages of this meat contained salmonella bacteria when tested by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports recently tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey that it purchased at grocery stores nationwide. The nonprofit publication characterizes what it found as...
Popculture

Chicken and Turkey Wraps Recalled

Health officials are urging consumers not to eat certain poultry wraps after they were found to pose a significant health risk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on July 30 that Rachael's Food Corporation has recalled more than 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products due to possible listeria contamination.
Thrillist

Chocolate Milk Bottles Have Been Recalled

A small recall of chocolate milk has been issued because it has the potential to be contaminated with eggs. Royal Crest Dairy has recalled Farmer's 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints due to that contamination. The labels do not declare the presence of eggs, making the milk a danger for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to eggs. The milk could cause a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," the company said in a notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Next City

With Grocery Prices Up, Families Turn To Food Waste Apps

These food waste apps allow users to access surplus food from nearby restaurants or grocery stores at a discount. (Photo courtesy of Flashfood) Darian Setterington, a mother of three in Ontario, Canada, used to spend $620 on her family’s grocery bill every month. Then, just before the pandemic hit, she heard of a smartphone app that would offer her discounts on local grocery items headed for the landfill.
Fast Company

The worst idea in food? Expiration dates

Before ending up on a European supermarket shelf, an avocado has effectively emitted 1.3 kilograms of carbon into the atmosphere. Its production alone consumes 60 gallons of water. Despite this, the fruit will often be discarded as household waste. Wastage occurs at each stage of the food supply chain, but...
EatingWell

Should You Put Packaged Meat in a Produce Bag? Here's What Food-Safety Experts Say

When shopping for packaged meats, have you ever thought about putting the meat into a plastic produce bag? While doing so helps prevent juices from leaking onto other groceries, using an additional plastic bag may have a negative environmental impact, right? Read on to find out more from two food-safety experts. Plus, learn about sustainable packaging.
Popculture

Trader Joe's Cookies Recalled

Consumers are being advised against eating a popular treat sold at Trader Joe's. The grocery store chain on July 20 alerted customers to a voluntary recall of Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, a popular cookie sold nationwide, due to possible foreign material contaminating the products. It was determined the cookies may contain hard plastic pieces, meaning they pose a health hazard to consumers.
