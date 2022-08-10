ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor

By Jaymes Langrehr
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall.

Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast, while Kleefisch had 42.5% and Ramthun had 5.8%.

In his victory speech, Michels said the race is about standing up for hard-working people and that jobs and the economy will be his top priority if he makes it to the governor’s office.

“I’m here to say the American Dream is still alive and good people need to step up and run, and we’re going to get an outsider, a businessman and a veteran in the governor’s office,” he said.

Wis. Governor–Republican

Wisconsin Governor

Tim Michels Rebecca Kleefisch
  • Tim Michels Winner R 47.2% 326,772
  • Rebecca Kleefisch R 42.0% 291,151
  • Timothy Ramthun R 6.0% 41,697
  • Kevin Nicholson R 3.6% 24,868
  • Adam Fischer R 1.2% 8,159
692,647 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: August 11, 2022 6:34 AM 6:34 am CDT

The race grew contentious in recent weeks, with Kleefisch and Michels airing attack ads against each other. Despite that, Michels called Kleefisch and Ramthun “tremendous” candidates in his victory speech.

During her concession speech minutes before Michels spoke, Kleefisch urged her supporters to “stay in the fight, because the fight now is truly against Tony Evers and the liberals who want to take away our way of life.”

The race also drew high-profile endorsements, with Michels being endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while Kleefisch was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence and former Gov. Scott Walker.

Michels received the Trump endorsement despite another candidate, State Rep. Tim Ramthun, running on a platform of decertifying the 2020 presidential election results — which several legal experts and politicians from both sides of the aisle say is impossible.

Marquette Law School poll director Charles Franklin said during News 3 Now’s pre-election special ‘ Campaign 2022: Battleground Wisconsin ‘ that Trump’s endorsement of Michels may have given him a 4% boost in the polls, but that was counteracted by a 4% boost Kleefisch received with Walker’s backing.

While Marquette did not run a poll in the Republican governor’s race since June, other polls showed a race that was expected to be extremely close.

Marquette’s most recent poll in June saw Gov. Evers ahead of both Kleefisch and Michels in polling at that time, beating Kleefisch by about four percentage points and Michels by seven points in a hypothetical matchup .

In a statement, Evers’ campaign said Republicans chose “the most extreme and divisive nominee possible, one that will tell Donald Trump anything just to keep his endorsement.”

“While Tim Michels wants to divide our communities, Gov. Evers is committed to bringing people together and working to address rising costs, help small businesses, expand high-speed internet, and give our kids the education they need to thrive. There’s a lot at stake this November, and Gov. Evers will always do the right thing for our state,” the statement read.

Michels will run with Roger Roth, who won the Republican primary for lieutenant governor.

RELATED: Roth earns spot on Republican ticket after winning lieutenant governor primary

You can find more results from the August Primary Election and election news here .

Comments / 9

Vicki Nowak
1d ago

That's great news.. CONGRATULATIONS TIM MICHEALS,👏👏 He will definitely get the job done,,unlike the puppet we have in office now

Reply(1)
6
