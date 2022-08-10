ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Kelly Schremp wins clerk of Marathon County Circuit Court primary with no Democratic challenger

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SMZx_0hBFfNiS00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Kelly Schremp will likely be Marathon County’s next circuit court clerk after winning Tuesday’s Republican primary.

No democrats stepped forward , though Shremp had two Republican candidates also seeking the position: Pam Van Ooyen and Benjamin Seidler. Schremp was appointed to the role in 2021.

Clerks of circuit court are public officials elected to four-year terms in countywide races. They are statutorily responsible for various record keeping functions of the courts. As custodians of the courts’ records, clerks of circuit court play a significant role in Wisconsin’s judicial system.

See the unofficial results of the Republican primary, below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjBAo_0hBFfNiS00

Comments / 0

Related
stevenspoint.news

Portage County Aug. 9 Election Results

Assembly District 71 Representative – Republican Primary. Shall the City of Stevens Point adopt the following ordinance: Prior to the start of any physical construction of any municipally financed (in whole or in part) public roadway or transportation project requiring a city capital expenditure of $1,000,000.00 or more, the common council shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the project. Failure of the binding referendum shall preclude the city from proceeding with the project. The wording of any referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location, and cost of the project. Nothing in this provision shall be construed to preclude the city from exercising its role in the planning or design of such publicly financed projects.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Incumbents Fath, Schneider survive challenges in Northwoods sheriff races

Two incumbent Northwoods sheriffs will hold onto their offices, fending off challenges from within their own departments. Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath was elected to serve a third term. He beat Capt. Gerard Ritter in Tuesday’s Republican primary, winning 52 percent of the vote. No Democrat is running for the job, meaning Fath will keep the office.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Billeb apparent heir as Marathon County Sheriff

Chief Deputy Chad Billeb will likely succeed Scott Parks as the sheriff of Marathon County, after winning Tuesday’s primary unopposed. Parks, in July 2021, announced he would not seek another term and firmly supported his chief deputy in a Facebook post. “I did this because it is only fair...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Committee clears 3 housing-related projects for ARPA funding

Wausau’s Finance Committee on Wednesday approved three housing-related projects, including two new proposals, to receive ARPA funding. In the funding request, Community Development officials said the projects qualify under the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Of these, a home buyer education project has...
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Court Clerk#Republican Primary#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#Wausau Pilot Review
WausauPilot

Some Wausau parking violation fines to double

Drivers in Wausau could soon pay double the current fee if they illegally park their vehicles on boulevard, parkways or sidewalks. The Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Wausau Police Department to change a municipal ordinance that would increase the fine for boulevard parking violations from $10 to $20.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Council approves budget for Riverside Park remediation plan

The Wausau City Council on Wednesday approved a budget modification to divert $28,600 from the Environmental Fund to collect information for bidding for Riverside Park cleanup work. The council decision followed a recommendation from the Wausau Finance Committee. The request for the budget modification came from the Department of Public...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges

A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wearegreenbay.com

’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms

A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Community Corner Clubhouse suffers “fatal blow”

The Marathon County Board cut the funding for North Central Health Care Center sponsored Community Corner Clubhouse due to financial issues. The Clubhouse has served people with various mental diagnosis for 26 years. It has been a resource center, an activity center, a place to call “home away from home” to many. For some people, it has been their only source of socialization; a place of acceptance. For some, a deterrent from suicide. For some, relief from depression.
WAUSAU, WI
wtaq.com

Annie’s Campground Manager Files for Restraining Order Against Owner

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The court-appointed manager operating Annie’s Campground has asked a judge to prohibit Ann Retzlaff from going to the Gresham facility or interfering in its operations. Retzlaff, who was recently released on bail, has not formally replied to the motion for a temporary restraining order....
GRESHAM, WI
wxpr.org

Zach Vruwink to leave position as Rhinelander City Administrator

Rhinelander City Administrator Zach Vruwink is leaving his position with the city. The Rhinelander City Council passed a motion to begin searching for his replacement after a closed session at Monday’s meeting. Vruwink will continue to serve as city administrator through mid-October, as the hiring process gets underway. He...
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy