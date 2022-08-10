The Baltimore Orioles' series finale against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays was rained out Wednesday night and will be made up as part of a Labor Day doubleheader Sept. 5. The first game of the traditional doubleheader will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET that day. Game 2 will follow about 30 minutes after the end of the first.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO