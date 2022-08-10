ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

theScore

Blue Jays sign Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract on Tuesday, the team announced. The Boston Red Sox released the one-time Gold Glove winner Thursday after he slashed .210/.257/.321 with 19 doubles and 29 RBIs in 91 games. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in an offseason trade...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Blue Jays-Orioles rained out; makeup set for Labor Day

The Baltimore Orioles' series finale against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays was rained out Wednesday night and will be made up as part of a Labor Day doubleheader Sept. 5. The first game of the traditional doubleheader will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET that day. Game 2 will follow about 30 minutes after the end of the first.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Orioles, Blue Jays rained out; doubleheader Sept. 5

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Wednesday night in what was supposed to be the finale of their three-game series. The game never started, and it was called over an hour after it was supposed to begin. Tuesday night’s game – a 6-5 Baltimore win – included a 78-minute rain delay.
BALTIMORE, MD

