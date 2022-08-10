Read full article on original website
Wolverine, MI
1d ago
Put your guns up people. Tired of them wandering the streets alone like that with no parental guidance. Media loves attention with this by using gun violence as the issue and not the person behind the gun.
sherry Hutchins
1d ago
seems like the only solution is to get the community confident and prepared enough to protect their own streets. Consider it a Coup to take over organized crime which will not just disappear without force.
Andy Feldman
1d ago
I've tried over and over to keep my gun from sneaking out after curfew, my gun is now grounded to his room for a month.
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively homicide says shooting was self-defense
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shively man accused of killing his older brother has made his first appearance in court. Latoine Pruitt, 31, told police and a 911 dispatcher that he shot his brother, Deandre Jones, 45, after Jones attacked him. The shooting happened around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in the...
WLKY.com
Mother convinces judge to let man accused of killing brother in Shively be incarcerated at home
SHIVELY, Ky. — The man charged with killing another in Shively is the victim's brother, and both he, and their mother, are claiming it was an act of self-defense. Police said Latonie Pruitt, 31, shot and killed 45-year-old Deandre Jones Wednesday morning at their home on Ecton Lane. Pruitt,...
Wave 3
Teen charged in another teen’s death back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager that is accused of killing another teen was back in court Thursday. According to police, last April Chance Guthrie shot and killed Darrin Thiele in the St. Dennis neighborhood. They were both 14 at the time of the shooting. Officers say that Guthrie...
Wave 3
Pre-termination meeting for federally indicted officer in Breonna Taylor case delayed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pre-termination meeting for a Louisville Metro police officer charged by the FBI in the Breonna Taylor case has been delayed. On August 4, Sgt. Kyle Meany was charged with federal civil rights and obstruction offenses for his role in preparing and approving a false search warrant affidavit that resulted in the death of Taylor on March 13, 2020.
Viral post claiming man is attacking Hardin County residents is fake, police say
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County police are asking residents to be weary of sharing an "alarmist" social media post that claims the community is in danger. The Elizabethtown Police Department says a viral Facebook post, which claims a man going around Elizabethtown attacking people who don't give him money, is fake.
Wave 3
Investigation underway following deadly shooting in Shively
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating the circumstances of an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Sgt. Jordan Brown, a department spokesman, said officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane around 6:25 a.m. They found a man in his 40′s with gunshot wounds. The victim died before he could receive medical care.
Wave 3
LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later. According to LMPD, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes...
wvih.com
Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
WLKY.com
7-year-old boy struck by vehicle near bus stop in Shelby Park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boy was taken to a hospital after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Shelby Park. According to Louisville Metro police, a 7-year-old boy was hit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday while crossing Jackson Street. Police said it happened near the intersection of Jackson and Camp street -- where a bus stop is located across from Shelby Park.
WLKY.com
Police: Man killed in early morning Shively shooting
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Shively Wednesday morning, according to the Shively Police Department. Around 6:24 a.m., Shively police were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane early Wednesday. That's in a neighborhood to the southeast of the Cane Run Road exit from the Watterson Expressway.
New Email Raises Questions About Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor
The Louisville cops who executed the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment have long said that they didn’t expect her boyfriend, who had a concealed carry license, to be in the house. But an email obtained by VICE News shows that a Louisville Metro Police detective who was...
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
14news.com
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing charges after officers say her child was found alone at a grocery store. Officers were called to Grocery Outlet at 1200 North Fulton Avenue Tuesday night for a child running around the store with no parent. Authorities say the six-year-old was...
Wave 3
Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting at Shawnee restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. The 16-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possessing/receiving stolen property, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Calls came in around 8...
Wave 3
Child injured when hit by car while crossing street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young boy is expected to recover after he sustained when was struck by a car this morning. According to Louisville Metro police, the 7-year-old boy was crossing Jackson St. near Camp St. around 8:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car going north on Jackson. Police say the boy was not in the crosswalk at the time he was hit.
WTVW
Rise in homicides and violent crimes cause concerns
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After three deaths in the past week, the growing number of homicides in Evansville has many residents concerned. Evansville has 12 homicides on the year with 60 homicides since 2019 and 18 of those 60 homicides have went unsolved. The Evansville Police Department says while they are trying to solve these homicides they are also trying to figure out why so much crime has been taking place.
WLFI.com
LPD investigating apartment shooting arrest 15-year-old on school property for firearm
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday at Jeff as police were investigating a Friday shooting at Pheasant Run Apartments. LPD investigating apartment shooting arrest 15-year-old on school property for firearm. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday at Jeff as police were investigating a Friday shooting at Pheasant Run Apartments.
WLKY.com
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
whopam.com
Vehicles hit by gunfire at Woodland Heights Apartments
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning at the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. Lt. Scott Smith says the call was received about 6 a.m. and deputies determined five vehicles had been hit by gunfire, with no injuries...
wdrb.com
26 people arrested during demonstration on Second Street Bridge to go on trial together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six people arrested for demonstrations after the police killing of Breonna Taylor will go on trial together. They're all charged with obstructing a highway during a protest that blocked traffic on the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge in June of 2020. The County Attorney's Office moved to...
