Forsyth County, NC

abc45.com

Arrest Made in Asheboro Stolen Camper

ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 13, Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located property (camper) on Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, that had been reported stolen on June 25th from the Osborn Mill Rd. area of Asheboro. Evidence was collected and it was returned to the owner.
ASHEBORO, NC
County
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff: NC deputy shot while serving warrant; suspect in custody after standoff

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been taken into custody after shooting a North Carolina deputy Wednesday morning, WTVD reports. Authorities said the deputy was one of two deputies who went to a home around 9:30 a.m. to serve a domestic violence warrant in Caswell County. Sheriff Tony Durden Jr. told WXLV that the man who shot the deputy multiple times then barricaded themselves inside a home on Paradise Lane and refused to listen to authorities.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following previous charges for sex crimes against a student, a Statesville teacher was served two additional arrest warrants by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the...
STATESVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Apartment fire in Winston-Salem complex Wednesday night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a fire at Plaza West Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they found the building clouded with smoke, then fire crews arrived. Officers stood by to assist with scene security and crowd control. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after hit-and-run on I-73 in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a man died after a hit-and-run crash on I-73 near Groometown Road in Greensboro early Wednesday morning. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Terry Joe Simmons of Greensboro. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the southbound off-ramp. Officials said the man was...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.   “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.”  The 42-year-old inmate […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Daily Voice

Anton Black's Family Reaches $5 Million Settlement

Three small towns in Maryland will pay $5 million to the parents of 19-year-old Anton Black, who died during a 2018 police encounter, and must implement new policing policies and use-of-force training, following a two-year legal battle. The suit was filed against the towns of Greensboro, Ridgely and Centreville, along...
GREENSBORO, NC

