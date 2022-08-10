Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Deputy shot and injured armed suspect in Asheboro, sheriff's office says
A Randolph County deputy shot and injured an armed man Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s department said they went to a home in Asheboro for a welfare check at about 5 p.m. when a man armed with a gun ran from deputies. The department has not...
abc45.com
Arrest Made in Asheboro Stolen Camper
ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 13, Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located property (camper) on Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, that had been reported stolen on June 25th from the Osborn Mill Rd. area of Asheboro. Evidence was collected and it was returned to the owner.
NC sheriff's deputy shot trying to serve domestic violence order, officers now in standoff with barricaded Semora man
Winston-Salem police investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at area hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday after a gunshot wound victim was dropped off. Officers determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane […]
wfmynews2.com
Caswell County standoff: Live update on deputy shot, suspect arrested
wfmynews2.com
Deputy-involved shooting after a welfare check on Cable Creek Road Asheboro
Deputies were responding to a welfare check on Cable Creek Road. When they got there, a man with a gun ran from the home and came back before leaving out the back.
Sheriff: NC deputy shot while serving warrant; suspect in custody after standoff
WRAL
Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood
No death penalty in case of wife accused of shooting, killing NC firefighter
SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of killing her husband, a firefighter in the Seagrove community, will not face the death penalty. Heather Auman is accused of shooting MJ Auman at the end of June. Deputies were called to a home on Ridge Road about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound and Auman was taken […]
WRAL
Dozens of police cars seen blocking road in Semora near farmhouse
Family of NC man fatally shot by police announce wrongful death lawsuit against ex-officer, police department
The mother of a man who was shot and killed this year by police announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against former police officer Timothy Larson and the Concord Police Department.
WBTV
More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following previous charges for sex crimes against a student, a Statesville teacher was served two additional arrest warrants by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the...
Waughtown Street near Reynolds Park and Sprague Street closed in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has led to a closed intersection in a busy area of Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, all lanes in all directions of Waughtown Street are closed near Reynolds Park and Sprague Streets. Officials say that the roads are expected to be closed for around five hours. A vehicle […]
wfmynews2.com
Caswell County deputy shot after hours-long standoff
61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
Apartment fire in Winston-Salem complex Wednesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a fire at Plaza West Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they found the building clouded with smoke, then fire crews arrived. Officers stood by to assist with scene security and crowd control. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information...
Man dead after hit-and-run on I-73 in Greensboro
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a man died after a hit-and-run crash on I-73 near Groometown Road in Greensboro early Wednesday morning. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Terry Joe Simmons of Greensboro. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the southbound off-ramp. Officials said the man was...
Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.” The 42-year-old inmate […]
Anton Black's Family Reaches $5 Million Settlement
Three small towns in Maryland will pay $5 million to the parents of 19-year-old Anton Black, who died during a 2018 police encounter, and must implement new policing policies and use-of-force training, following a two-year legal battle. The suit was filed against the towns of Greensboro, Ridgely and Centreville, along...
Driver charged in boat crash that left 3 injured at High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after three people were hospitalized following a boat crash on High Rock Lake. Officials with the NC Wildlife Commission said Adam Walker, the operator of the bass boat, was charged with reckless boat operation. It happened Saturday around 2 p.m....
