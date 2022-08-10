Read full article on original website
Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fall
A popular Japanese retail clothing store chain with more than 450 locations, mainly located in Asia, will be opening its first store location in the United States this fall. GU is a Japanese discount clothing store chain that has hundreds of store locations throughout Asia. However, until now, the popular clothing brand has not ventured into the United States.
Studio Nicholson FW22 Showcases Romantically Minimal Designs
What shines about the British label Studio Nicholson is its no-frills approach to refined clothing. For the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the brand extends its romantically minimal design signature through timeless pieces and attractive styling. Led by founder and creative director Nick Wakeman, each collection offers a harmonious exhibition of Wakeman’s...
Emerging Brand Palm Bay Skates to Set Up Shop in Margate's Turner Contemporary Gallery
Margate, a local seaside town in Kent, England, is in the midst of a resurgence. It’s home to the Turner Contemporary gallery, Tracey Emin’s art school, vintage designer store Margate Gift Shop, a reoccurring Stüssy archive sale, a buffet of restaurants and homeware stores, and now, the playground for Palm Bay Skates. Founded in 2018 by the husband-and-wife duo Matthew and Sarah Tomkins, Palm Bay Skates now announces its plans for expansion, starting with a pop-up shop that will take over the foyer of the Turner Contemporary gallery.
LEGO Celebrates 90th Anniversary By Opening Its Biggest Store in the World
In celebration of the beloved toy company’s 90th anniversary, LEGO has now opened its newly refurbished store in Leicester Square, London, with an expansion making it the biggest official LEGO store in the world. Adopting the traditions and culture of the country it’s located in, the reopened location features a whole series of 3D builds inspired by a “Stories of Britain” theme.
This 41-year-old left the U.S. for Bangkok and lives a 'luxurious lifestyle' on $8,000 a month
Jesse Schoberg began plotting his escape from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where he was born and raised, when he was a teenager. "It's your typical small town in the Midwest: small, quiet, not too much adventure," he tells CNBC Make It. "I always knew that I wanted to get out and explore the world."
Inside an 'Abandoned' 19th Century French Castle Still Full of Furniture
"The smell of black mold and old furniture fills the air inside the castle," an urban explorer said.
Top 10 prefab architectural designs for lovers of sustainability
Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to the Tesla of prefab homes– these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
'Street Fighter 6' Introduces Brand New Character Kimberly
In celebration of EVO over the weekend, Capcom has dropped a new trailer showcasing the gameplay for two characters coming to Street Fighter 6: the brand new Kimberly and the returning Juri. Kimberly will be making her debut in the Street Fighter universe with the latest game, and the developer describes her as a “spunky new ninja” who “utilizes traditional ninja techniques with an urban twist complete with spray cans and her trusty portable cassette player.” Most notably, she’ll be the very first African-American female character to join the massively popular fighting game franchise, bringing a much welcome breath of fresh air to a series that is now 35 years old.
Laura and Deanna Fanning Tease HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x Kiko Kostadinov Women's Collab
Revealed back in May, Laura and Deanna Fanning, designers for Kiko Kostadinov womenswear, have now teased an upcoming collaboration with HYSTERIC GLAMOUR. Taking to Instagram, the sisters shared a video showing a BTS look of a shoot for the team-up. The teaser shows a jean skirt set marked with a...
Calvin Klein Unites Four Global Artists to Celebrate Its Iconic Monogram Logo
Calvin Klein has unveiled a new series of visuals, curated in collaboration with Hypebeast, celebrating its iconic Monogram logo. The film unites four pioneering, multi-faceted artists from across Europe – each boasting a distinct aesthetic – to offer an insight into their creative journeys. Inspired by the minimalism of Calvin Klein’s Monogram T-shirt collection, they provide their own reinterpretation of the iconic CK logo. Assembling in a warehouse in the U.K., the four creatives are met with a monumental all-white structure and tasked with bringing their unique flavor to each side of a cubed canvas.
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Joins BE@RBRICK for the First Time
Takahiro Miyashita’s eponymous label, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist., continues its hot streak of collaborations by teaming up with Medicom Toy’s iconic BE@RBRICK line. This partnership with BE@RBRICK follows works with British photographer Jonathan Worth and American headwear brand New Era. Drawing inspiration from TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show titled “PAUSE=PLAY,” 100%, 400% and 1000% BE@RBRICK figures are to be released.
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Reunites With Reebok for Expansive Collection
2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion landed as yet another box office hit for the iconic franchise. Celebrating this, Reebok has connected with Universal Brand Development for a complete collection of themed footwear and apparel. This follows last year’s Jurassic Park x Reebok collection which celebrated the 1993 original film and was filled with nostalgia.
Issey Miyake Has Died Aged 84
The Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died aged 84. Miyake was born in Hiroshima Prefecture and went on to study graphic design at Tama Art University in Tokyo, before moving to Paris in 1965 to study at the tailoring and dressmaking school École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne.
Nelson de Araújo Design Delivers Contemporary Chair Collection
An innovator in the luxury collectible furniture domain, Portugal-based creative studio Nelson de Araújo Design has pulled back the curtain on an all-new selection of high-end house fixtures. The collection, operating under the moniker Living Art for the Home, welcomes three chair iterations inspired by natural influences. First up,...
Kiko Kostadinov Studio Assists With Creating the ASICS UN1-S Jogger X81
While there are no official collaborations between Kiko Kostadinov and in the pipeline right now, the Bulgarian designer is still offering his assistance from time to time to expand the brand’s inline category. We’ve seen the two parties push out silhouettes like the UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9, FB1-S GEL-PRELEUS and HS1-S Tarther Blast in recent years, and now the duo has officially uncovered the UN1-S Jogger X81. Four colorways of the new model are now available, all of which have been revealed by way of official imagery.
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"
While publicly the relationship between Kanye West and looks to be in a rocky place, the Three Stripes have done anything but hold back on its 2022 YEEZY offerings. Between calling out adidas for “blatant copying” and sharing that the YEEZY Day concept was not approved by himself, West has made it clear that he’s not happy with some of the brand’s decisions. However, releases continue to hit shelves with massive demand. Alongside this month’s adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 “Vanta” restock, the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” is set to launch.
Nike Air Huarache Surfaces With the "Hyper Grape" Motif
It’s been 31 years since Tinker Hatfield and debuted the Air Huarache to the world, and the fact that the silhouette continues to be a lifestyle staple in many people’s rotations today just proves the profound impact of its design. In 2022, the Sportswear model has been released in a flurry of new colorways, and now it’s adding this “Hyper Grape” rendition to its repertoire.
Show Off Your Bayern Munich Pride With This adidas Ozelia Colorway
Team-inspired sneaker colorways isn’t something that’s foreign for to create as we’ve seen the brand drop everything from Washington Huskies-inspired UltraBOOSTs to LA Galaxy-influenced Gazelles. And this season the German company is expanding upon this collection with a brand new adidas Ozelia colorway that draws from the Bayern Munich football club.
VanMoof Unveils Limited-Edition S3 Aluminum E-Bike
Amsterdam-based e-bike company VanMoof has unveiled a new limited-edition S3 Aluminum e-bike. Marking the first time the brand will release a unique S3 edition, the premium e-bike has received a raw-cut makeover. Standing out is the e-bike’s brushed aluminum frame with VanMoof’s signature welding. Additional details of the bike include a black LEd Matrix Display, a one-piece saddle, fully-integrated handlebars and black 28-inch tires. Like the standard S3 model, the limited-edition version is still equipped with the silent front motor, integrated kick-lock, turbo boost and the brand’s signature anti-theft technology.
A Renovated Barcelona Penthouse Where Seaside and Mountaintop Living Collide
Can an apartment combine designs inspired by the sea and the mountains, while staying comfortable for a busy family with children? Apparently yes, if this Barcelona penthouse renovated by Somos Nido studio has anything to say about it. A couple from two disparate regions in Spain—coastal Basque Country and mountainous Catalonia—wanted to create a space that spoke to these separate histories and the distinct atmospheres of the two areas, even if the future they would share with their children is physically in Barcelona, Catalonia’s capital.
