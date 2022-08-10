ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Adams Township residents asked to avoid Breakneck Creek due to fuel leak

By CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Adams Township residents are being asked to avoid Breakneck Creek in Mars due to a fuel leak.

An alert was sent to the Butler County residents on Tuesday about the leak in the creek.

It is not clear what type of fuel leaked into the creek or if the water supply is impacted.

