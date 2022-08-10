Read full article on original website
IGN
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Wiki Guide
Spells are a mage's arsenal of magic and are used throughout the world of Skyrim. They can range from Lightning Bolts to Healing Hands all the way to raising corpses to fight for you. Spells come in many different varities as well, not only offering protection and defense, but also ways to help other attributes, including your smithing.
IGN
Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge Guide
The Pokemon Go Bug Out Event has brought with it the debut of some brand new Pokemon to the game, as well as new raids and encounters. There is also a tailored Collection Challenge available, demanding you catch certain Pokemon, and evolve others. Check out this page for a comprehensive breakdown to ensure you complete this challenge and earn the limited-time rewards.
IGN
Pokemon Go Wurmple Evolution Guide
Wondering how to evolve Wurmple in Pokemon Go? Wurmple evolutions are slightly more complicated than most - there are two options for Wurmple to evolve into; Silcoon and Cascoon. Furthermore, Silcoon evolves into Beautifly, whereas Cascoon evolves into Dustox. Wurmple features in the limited time Bug Out! event in Pokemon...
IGN
Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical Painting
Take a break with some puzzle solving fun in the Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical Painting event! This guide covers everything you need to know about the latest event in Genshin Impact version 2.8, including when it starts and tips for solving each puzzle. Evermotion Mechanical Painting Start Time and Requirements.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Cult Of Personality, Arcade Management, And 30+ Games This Week
The week might almost be over, but if you've been looking to update your Nintendo Switch library, then you can find plenty of new games to add to your collection. From dark humor cult worship to higher education management and retro arcade dreams, here's a look at some of the highlights you can find on the Nintendo eShop right now.
IGN
Soccer Story - Reveal Trailer
Take a look at the world and more of Soccer Story in this trailer for the upcoming comedy open-world RPG about solving puzzles and saving the world with your trusty magic soccer ball. Soccer Story launches on PC, Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Google Stadia in 2022.
IGN
Way of the Hunter - Explanation Trailer
Get a deep dive into what you can expect in Way of the Hunter, including learning about the Bear Den Ranch, animals you'll encounter, a look at various gear, your responsibility to provide ethically sourced meat to local restaurants, abilities, and more. Way of the Hunter launches on PC, PlayStation...
Tower of Fantasy apologizes for long launch day server queues with freebies for all
The newest Genshin-like is drawing plenty of day one interest from PC and mobile players. As was likely expected for a free-to-play online game launch, Tower of Fantasy's servers are struggling to handle day one interest with 10+ hour long server queues. We've already gone hands on with it and dubbed it a "messy Genshin Impact," though it does bring customizable characters and a slightly more shared world than Genshin. Even so, no surprise that all the current Genshin lovers are jumping in to see if it's a competitor worth fussing over before they head back to Teyvat.
IGN
Catch Me! IGN Prime Free Early Access Game
IGN Prime has partnered with Berlin-based indie team, ByteRockers' Games to showcase their game Catch Me!, a competitive online platforming game that up to 4 players can jump in and play. It is an action-packed game of tag that is fun for friends and the fam. The world can be manipulated using unique context-based interactive elements.
IGN
Unawake - Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Unawake, an action game launching in late 2023. In Unawake, face a fierce and epic battle against impossible odds, where you decide the fate of humanity and determine a future marked by merciless wars between creatures from heaven and hell. Deliver punishment or absolution to your opponents.
IGN
Skyrim Nemesis Mod Gameplay
Among awesome Skyrim mods, this might be one of the coolest. Nexus user syclonix has created their own version of the Nemesis system from Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle Earth: Shadow of War for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This Nemesis mod isn’t too hard to install, and can give you a unique Skyrim modded playthrough. Check out this Skyrim Nemesis Mod Gameplay!
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
IGN
The Pursuit of Happines
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "The Pursuit of Happiness," which features John and his truck. You'll need to complete this chapter in order to make your eventual escape across the border.
JOHN・
IGN
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Shattering Spectreglass Launch Trailer
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands' fourth DLC, Shattering Spectreglass, is available now for individual purchase and the game's Season Pass owners. Check out the launch trailer to see what to expect with the Shattering Spectreglass DLC, which brings the new Blightcaller class, new ways to customize your Fatemaker, a new boss, and more.
IGN
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for August 11, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings a new execution to the game: Let's Wrestle. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
Final Fantasy VII Fans Can Now Pre-Order Cloud in a Dress
A new Play Arts Figure of Cloud Strife in his dress disguise is now up for pre-order via Amazon.
Nintendo eShop Sale: Bandai Namco Deals
Bandai Namco currently has various of its most popular titles on sale on the Nintendo eShop, as of Aug. 8.
Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Gem crafting guide
JRPGs have evolved a great deal since their early days. Where characters previously only got stronger by leveling up, the genre has gone on to include dozens of other factors in how strong a character can be with new weapons, armor, gear, clothing, and more. By the time we get to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you are going to be juggling multiple party members that all have their own loadouts to maximize if you want to stand a chance against the harsh monsters that stand in your way.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games Announced for August - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Sony has revealed more PlayStation Plus games coming August 16th including three additional Yakuza games, a multiplayer horror game, and an open-world Tom Clancy’s shooter. Dragon Ball is the latest anime franchise arriving in Fortnite and it's less than a week away, with Epic Games confirming an August 16 release date.The internet can't get enough of the latest promo video for Forspoken, the upcoming action RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions. A recent promo video summoned forth the meme community creating endless parody videos, memes, and more of the recent Forspoken promo video. Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
IGN
Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition on Sale
If you've been putting of adding Horizon Forbidden West to your game library, now is a great time to grab yourself a copy. Not only is the launch edition on sale, the Horizon Forbidden West collector's edition is on sale, too. Quick note, we're trying a new feature with our...
