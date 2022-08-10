Read full article on original website
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
Captain's Voyages
Sea of Thieves Captain's Voyages were introduced at the start of season seven. There are only two ways to participate in a Captain's Voyage. This Sea of Thieves Captain's Voyages Guide will teach you everything you'll need to know about participating in one, with information on how many people can participate, how to unlock them, and what they do.
Does ‘MultiVersus’ have local multiplayer?
MultiVersus is the latest party brawler to burst out of the gate, bringing together fighters from WB franchises for the ultimate multiversal showdown. You’ll be able to play as the likes of Batman, Harley Quinn and Superman, as well as characters from Steven Universe, Game of Thrones and more. Each has their own moveset and signature style, meaning each battle feel different, as unique matchups battle it out to win.
The Pursuit of Happines
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "The Pursuit of Happiness," which features John and his truck. You'll need to complete this chapter in order to make your eventual escape across the border.
Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical Painting
Take a break with some puzzle solving fun in the Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical Painting event! This guide covers everything you need to know about the latest event in Genshin Impact version 2.8, including when it starts and tips for solving each puzzle. Evermotion Mechanical Painting Start Time and Requirements.
It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production
A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Pokemon Go Wurmple Evolution Guide
Wondering how to evolve Wurmple in Pokemon Go? Wurmple evolutions are slightly more complicated than most - there are two options for Wurmple to evolve into; Silcoon and Cascoon. Furthermore, Silcoon evolves into Beautifly, whereas Cascoon evolves into Dustox. Wurmple features in the limited time Bug Out! event in Pokemon...
No Concession
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "No Concession," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
Catch Me! IGN Prime Free Early Access Game
IGN Prime has partnered with Berlin-based indie team, ByteRockers' Games to showcase their game Catch Me!, a competitive online platforming game that up to 4 players can jump in and play. It is an action-packed game of tag that is fun for friends and the fam. The world can be manipulated using unique context-based interactive elements.
Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge Guide
The Pokemon Go Bug Out Event has brought with it the debut of some brand new Pokemon to the game, as well as new raids and encounters. There is also a tailored Collection Challenge available, demanding you catch certain Pokemon, and evolve others. Check out this page for a comprehensive breakdown to ensure you complete this challenge and earn the limited-time rewards.
Tower of Fantasy, a New Free-to-Play Shared Open-World MMORPG, Is Now Available
Tower of Fantasy is a light sci-fi shared open-world MMORPG with cross-play that is now available from the official site, Apple's App Store, and the Google Play Store. This new action-adventure MMORPG send players to the alien world of Aida and will task them with saving what is left of humankind. But fret not, as Tower of Fantasy includes a deep combat system, the unique Simulacrum system that lets players embody heroes of the past, and a world filled to the brim with treasures waiting to be discovered.
The 10 Best Fighting Games
Fighting games have a special place in both the past and present of gaming. It’s a genre that requires quick thinking, twitch reflexes, and vast amounts of knowledge of both yourself and your opponent’s options to play at a high level. It can often seem intimidating. But some of the most recognizable series in pop culture, such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, belong to that same genre.
Way of the Hunter - Explanation Trailer
Get a deep dive into what you can expect in Way of the Hunter, including learning about the Bear Den Ranch, animals you'll encounter, a look at various gear, your responsibility to provide ethically sourced meat to local restaurants, abilities, and more. Way of the Hunter launches on PC, PlayStation...
Soccer Story - Reveal Trailer
Take a look at the world and more of Soccer Story in this trailer for the upcoming comedy open-world RPG about solving puzzles and saving the world with your trusty magic soccer ball. Soccer Story launches on PC, Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Google Stadia in 2022.
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for August 11, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings a new execution to the game: Let's Wrestle. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra - Official Trailer
Path of Exile's Lake of Kalandra expansion launches on PC on August 19 and on August 24 on PlayStation and Xbox. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Lake of Kalandra expansion, which brings the Kalandra challenge league, new content in the Atlas endgame, four new gems, 14 new unique items, 100+ buffed existing uniques, revamps to Harvest, Beyond and Archnemesis, a variety of balance changes and much more to the free-to-play action RPG.
Splatoon 3 Adds 33.3% More Splatfest - NVC 624
It's another episode of the greatest Nintendo podcast ever, Nintendo Voice Chat! This week Kat and Seth are joined once again by Reb Valentine as well as Steve Bowling making his NVC debut. We had thirty minutes of Splatoon 3 goodness to go over, but that's not all that happened this week in the wonderful world of Nintendo. So ink up, friends, and get ready to splatter.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team - Official Deep Dive Trailer
Join members of the development team for a deep dive into the new features of FIFA 23's Ultimate Team, including the new mode, FUT Moments, redefined Chemistry, upgrades to customization, cross-play, and a tease revealing the World Cup in FUT. FIFA 23 launches on September 30, 2022.
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
