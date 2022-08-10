ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

WTOV 9

Belmont County senior centers join for picnic

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

It's everything you need for the school year in one stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students are heading back to school, and local organizations are making sure they're equipped with all the supplies to get them through the year. Urban Mission Ministries in Steubenville held its annual Back-to-School Bash on Thursday. It’s a chance for students K-12 to get school supplies, ranging from stuffed backpacks to new shoes.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday

BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
BELLAIRE, OH
WTOV 9

Youngster honored by Weirton Council for spearheading man's rescue

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A 14-year-old boy was thanked and honored at Monday’s Weirton City Council meeting for actions he took earlier this summer. Around 12:30 a.m. on June 20, the Weirton Fire Department received a call about a man yelling for help in the woods behind Barone Drive, where they were warned about numerous waterfalls.
WEIRTON, WV
WDTV

Mannington District Fair kicks off

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the largest fairs in the state is here in Marion county. The 89th Annual Mannington District Fair kicks off this week and they have all kinds of fun lined up from now through Saturday. The fair is open from 2 to 11 pm every...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Students flock to Brooke High School for Back-to-School Fair

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke County Schools hosted a Back-to-School Fair at Brooke High School on Tuesday evening. Students were able to get necessary school supplies that were gathered in a Stuff a Bus event throughout the summer. There were games, giveaways, bounce houses, curriculum booths, live music, face painting, and free pizza and snow cones.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
News Break
Politics
WTOV 9

Harrison County's new jail project sees progress

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County's new jail project is seeing some more progress. According to county commissioners, they are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to secure the last bit of funding that has tentatively been approved for construction of the new jail. The current jail only holds...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fill your mug at the 8th Mountaineer Brewfest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a brew waiting for you down at Heritage Port next weekend. Stouts, porters, ales and more from across West Virginia will be represented at the Mountaineer Brewfest. The festival’s 8th year will pour up some funding for the Seeing Hand Association’s work with the sight-impaired. It won’t be Miller Time […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Gov. Justice announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project

WHEELING, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31.9 million. The project will add ADA-compliant curb cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, between 10th Street and 16th Street downtown. The project will also add decorative traffic signals, plants, and trees.
WHEELING, WV

