Belmont County senior centers join for picnic
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day takes place in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day took place in Marshall County on Thursday. More than 200 kids in the county were able to walk home with a new pair of name brand shoes for free. United Way work s with Shoe...
It's everything you need for the school year in one stop
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students are heading back to school, and local organizations are making sure they're equipped with all the supplies to get them through the year. Urban Mission Ministries in Steubenville held its annual Back-to-School Bash on Thursday. It’s a chance for students K-12 to get school supplies, ranging from stuffed backpacks to new shoes.
Dallas Volunteer Fire Department donating retired tanker truck to department in Kentucky
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Despite seeing devastation themselves, as a tornado struck Dallas, the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department is making a big donation to an affected fire department in Kentucky. As severe flooding continues to affect eastern Kentucky, obtaining first responders' equipment is a top priority. So, the DVFD...
Commissioners in Brooke County continue commitment to ambulance service
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke county commissioners met on Tuesday -- and one of their main topics was consolidating and updating levies on the ballot. The plan is to narrow them down to three and place an emphasis on the county’s ambulance service. “We’re running (the levies) now...
First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
Discussions on how to use Steubenville's ARP funds in home stretch
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The discussion at Steubenville Council's finance committee meeting focused on spending over $11 million the city has left in American Rescue Plan money on a few areas - water, sewer, streets and parks and recreation. "Before we leave here, we need some kind of direction on...
Youngster honored by Weirton Council for spearheading man's rescue
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A 14-year-old boy was thanked and honored at Monday’s Weirton City Council meeting for actions he took earlier this summer. Around 12:30 a.m. on June 20, the Weirton Fire Department received a call about a man yelling for help in the woods behind Barone Drive, where they were warned about numerous waterfalls.
Jefferson County wants in on Ohio's $500 million investment into Appalachia
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioners in Jefferson County are creating a group to put together a proposal for the county's inclusion in Ohio House Bill 377. The bill is $500 million set aside by the state in order to transform Appalachia communities. About 32 counties, including Jefferson, qualify. This...
WDTV
Mannington District Fair kicks off
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the largest fairs in the state is here in Marion county. The 89th Annual Mannington District Fair kicks off this week and they have all kinds of fun lined up from now through Saturday. The fair is open from 2 to 11 pm every...
Students flock to Brooke High School for Back-to-School Fair
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke County Schools hosted a Back-to-School Fair at Brooke High School on Tuesday evening. Students were able to get necessary school supplies that were gathered in a Stuff a Bus event throughout the summer. There were games, giveaways, bounce houses, curriculum booths, live music, face painting, and free pizza and snow cones.
Ja'Quan Lavender Foundation expands 'Journey to Gold' program to young women
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A new addition to Steubenville High School will be coming this fall as the Ja'Quan Lavender Foundation expands its "Journey to Gold" program to young women. The foundation started in 2020 as a way to mentor and train young men for lifelong academic and personal...
Harrison County's new jail project sees progress
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County's new jail project is seeing some more progress. According to county commissioners, they are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to secure the last bit of funding that has tentatively been approved for construction of the new jail. The current jail only holds...
Officials in Jefferson County hoping to help stop ascending overdose death numbers in Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Overdose death numbers have been in a competition the last several years in Ohio. It's one where the most recent year always wins. At this point, is there anything that can be done?. "2020, we saw a 25 percent increase in overdose deaths in Ohio,...
WDTV
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
Fill your mug at the 8th Mountaineer Brewfest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a brew waiting for you down at Heritage Port next weekend. Stouts, porters, ales and more from across West Virginia will be represented at the Mountaineer Brewfest. The festival’s 8th year will pour up some funding for the Seeing Hand Association’s work with the sight-impaired. It won’t be Miller Time […]
Gov. Justice announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
WHEELING, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31.9 million. The project will add ADA-compliant curb cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, between 10th Street and 16th Street downtown. The project will also add decorative traffic signals, plants, and trees.
