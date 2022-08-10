Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police respond to shooting in Pittsfield Township on Friday
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a 22-year-old Ypsilanti Township resident was shot just before 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, in Pittsfield Township. Officers were called to a scene on the 7000 block of East Michigan Avenue to find the Ypsilanti resident shot in the right leg. Police described the injury as non-life-threatening and the victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cleaning service employee charged for fatally assaulting coworker at GM Orion Assembly plant, police say
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 48-year-old cleaning service worker was arraigned on Saturday on a charge of open murder. Astrit Gjon Bushi of Albania is being held without bond in Oakland County Jail on account of fatally assaulting his coworker, 49-year-old Gregory Robertson, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation. A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark
DETROIT – It’s been 19 years since a major power outage put 50 million people from Detroit to New York in the dark. About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center as water main break affects thousands -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center as water main break affects thousands. Michigan officials activated the State Emergency Operations Center Saturday afternoon in an effort...
ClickOnDetroit.com
First responders awarded for heroic rescue of 3-year-old in Grosse Ile
GROSSE ILE, Mich. – A group of police officers and firefighters are now being called heroes for saving the life of a three-year-old girl who nearly drowned in a friend’s pool. This week those nine first responders were awarded during a township board meeting. It happened June 26,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent
DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday’s water main break. This state of emergency follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center that was activated Saturday at 4 p.m. Officials say that crews...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan lifts no-contact recommendation with Huron River after reviewing water samples
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan health officials said there is no need for people and pets to continue to avoid contact with Huron River water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the decision after reviewing the samples they collected after cancer-causing hexavalent chromium was released into the water system.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Scattered showers expected throughout the weekend in Metro Detroit -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Passenger in stolen truck fires AR-15 at police amid chase through Southwest Detroit. Police are providing more details after several shots were fired at officers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Scattered showers continue for some areas in Metro Detroit
Well, it hasn’t been the prettiest of weekends as far as sunshine goes, but at least there have been several dry hours to enjoy some outdoor activities. Today looks cloudy and cool with temps only getting into the low 70s. This is a good ten degrees cooler than our average high of 82. Could see a stray spotty shower, but most cities will stay dry.
ClickOnDetroit.com
After a cool weekend, warming trend is on tap for this week in Metro Detroit
After an almost fall-like feel this weekend, warmer temperatures are looming for the workweek ahead. We’ll hang on to most of the clouds during the overnight with a little more clearing by daybreak Monday. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower to middle 60s. Some more sunshine returns Monday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Scattered showers coming this weekend following sunny Friday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s finally Friday!. Our “Finally Friday,” as Brandon Roux calls it (he’ll be back Monday, by the way), will end the work week in spectacular fashion with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Wind will be light, moving from the north at 3-6 mph.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking rain, showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – It’s been a nice way to end the week with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures after days of heat and humidity working throughout last week. We will keep the comfortable weather in the forecast as we had through the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, most everyone dropping into the upper 50s heading into Saturday morning.
Comments / 0