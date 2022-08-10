ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police respond to shooting in Pittsfield Township on Friday

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a 22-year-old Ypsilanti Township resident was shot just before 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, in Pittsfield Township. Officers were called to a scene on the 7000 block of East Michigan Avenue to find the Ypsilanti resident shot in the right leg. Police described the injury as non-life-threatening and the victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
