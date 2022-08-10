Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
WKRC
Two suspects indicted for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left 9 injured
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two men have been charged with the Over-the-Rhine shooting that left nine people injured. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Diablo McCoats and Jarvis Barnes. Deters said they opened fire in the area of Main and Woodward streets in the early hours of August 7. Deters showed...
WKRC
Chief: Indiana officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. (WRTV/CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Richmond Police Department officer is in critical condition after she was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday and a suspect is hospitalized after officers shot him, according to police. The shooting happened near 12th Street and C Street, according to a tweet from...
WKRC
Woman fatally shot in Blue Ash motel, her 8-year-old son found injured nearby
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Blue Ash Police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a child was badly injured. Officer Pete Bronner found an eight-year-old boy walking on Williamson Road at about 12:30 a.m. suffering from a severe cut to his leg. The officer used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, which may have saved his life.
WKRC
Identity of suspect killed after allegedly attempting to get into FBI Cincinnati released
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A standoff in Clinton County is now over and the suspect is dead, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. Associated Press has confirmed that the suspect is 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer. I-71 has reopened in both directions in Clinton County and the lockdown has been...
WKRC
Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
WKRC
Covington Police seek vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on I-75
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police are looking for help finding the vehicle that struck and killed a man walking on I-75 Monday. Donald Holt, 60, of Independence was walking south on northbound I-75 near the 12th Street ramp when he was struck. His body was found lying against a barrier.
WKRC
Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
WKRC
Warren County parents charged after toddler overdosed on drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Springboro parents of a toddler are facing charges after investigators say the little girl overdosed on drugs. Tristan Shepard and Amy McGuire have been indicted on child endangering and drug possession charges for the July 8 incident. According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell,...
WKRC
Man accused of murdering 4 in Butler Township had prior felony conviction
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) - Court documents show that quadruple murder suspect Stephen Marlow was charged in Vandalia for aggravated burglary back in 2019. “If you are convicted of a felony, you can't have a firearm,” said Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a Professor of Law at the Dayton University. Dayton 24/7...
WKRC
Search for missing nursing home resident ends with discovery of body
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman reported missing from an Independence nursing home has been found dead. 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road on August 4. Officials were concerned because she has dementia and is diabetic. She...
WKRC
Report: Amazon driver shoots man who pulled knife on him in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver says he shot a man Sunday morning because he pulled a knife. Police were called to the scene on Central Avenue around 5 a.m. The driver reportedly told them that the man came out of nowhere waving a knife, so he shot him in the leg.
WKRC
Preliminary findings released on medical helicopter crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The National Transportation Safety Board just released its preliminary findings on a medical helicopter crash from July. The NTSB says the chopper's blades connected with high voltage power lines and that is what caused it to fall 30-to-50 feet. The three crew members suffered only...
WKRC
Court doc: Marlow manifesto reveals conspiracy theories, 'voices in his head'
UPDATE: Dayton 24/7 Now’s reporter Allison Walker did some digging and found documents that show back in 2019, Marlow was charged in Vandalia for aggravated burglary. The Montgomery County prosecutor's office confirmed Marlow was released early from his up to 5 years of probation this past February. While Walker...
WKRC
Marlow waives his extradition in Kansas; will be returned to Miami Valley
WATCH: ( ON OUR APP? WATCH HERE: https://fb.watch/ePPCQiBkph/ ) LATEST: Stephen Marlow waived his extradition rights in a Kansas courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, which paves the way for his return to the Miami Valley. Marlow, 39, is accused of shooting and killing four people Aug. 5 in Butler Township. Police...
WKRC
Truck fire closes I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A vehicle fire on I-75 southbound Wednesday closed all lanes approaching Dixie Highway in Kenton County. It happened around 4:30 p.m. All traffic was diverted onto the ramp to Dixie Highway. Multiple lanes were re-opened shortly after 5 p.m.
WKRC
A tale of 2 OTRs: OTR residents consider problems, solutions after shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The mass shooting of nine people in Over-the-Rhine is highlighting a problem many areas of the country are having--dual personalities. OTR is a different place during the day and night; in one part of the neighborhood versus another; and in some cases, where there is too much economic success.
WKRC
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
WKRC
13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
WKRC
Former Chipotle workers say they've been blacklisted after threat to unionize
AUGUSTA, Maine (WKRC/WABI/CNN Newsource) - Former employees at a shuttered Chipotle in Augusta, Maine, say they've been blacklisted from working at other Chipotle locations, reports WABI. Chipotle announced that location was going to permanently close just hours before employees were set to meet with the National Labor Relations Board. Some...
