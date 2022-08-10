ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car dumped in Lehigh Acres catching attention of neighbors

By Gage Goulding
 1 day ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A white car that was dumped along a Lehigh Acres street doesn’t show any signs of who owns it or how it got here. The one thing it does have, is the attention of people that live nearby.

The white Dodge Magnum seemingly appeared out of thin air on Monday, according to neighbors. It sits in the brush on a vacant lot at the corner of 25th Street SW and Sara Avenue S.

“Hopefully it’s not from a murder scene or anything like that,” said Maria Hernandez, who lives down the street.

Although it’s tucked away in the brush, the car stuck out to people that live in the area. At first glance, one might think it was involved in an accident. However, a closer look says otherwise.

“It could be stolen,” Hernandez said.

“That’s the first thing that came to my mind,” added James Cantu.

You might think that as well if you saw the car in your neck of the woods. There’s no license plate, no keys and no sign of where it came from.

“It’s kind of odd that it doesn’t have a license plate or anything on it, which it looks a little fishy,” Hernandez said.

Another neighbor along the street, Dan Piedro, agreed. To him, all signs at the corner where the car was left lead to someone stealing the car and dumping it.

“Thieves. I don’t like thieves,” he said. “That’s one thing I don’t like. I hate a God dang ******* thief.”

However, he and the other neighbors are wrong. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that the car is not stolen. But they also said they’re not able to help when it comes to getting it removed.

Because the car is on someone’s private property, there are only two people that can tow it away: the vehicle’s owner and the property owner.

Both of which aren’t going to help the problem right now.

“The idea of them dumping stuff here close to you, that’s kind of like a slap in the face, ain’t it,” Piedro said.

He’s beat up by all the dumping along Sara Avenue S where he lives.

“I call this Dump Alley,” he said. “For some reason, right through here, they dump, people just dump their trash out.”

He can pick up the little stuff, but this one is out of his hands. Only time will tell how long the car will camp on the corner before someone gets it towed away.

