Oregon Updates Opioid Settlement Funds
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has launched a new website to share updates and information on opioid settlement funds, which will be used to support opioid prevention, treatment and recovery efforts around the state. The Oregon Opioid Settlement Funds site, at www.oregon.gov/opioidsettlement, has background on the multi-state litigation against the pharmaceutical...
Foul fumes in South Jersey have been contained and identified, officials say
(PAULSBORO, N.J.) — Officials have cracked the code on what was stinking up southern New Jersey this week, after authorities removed a truck that was releasing chemical fumes on Thursday morning. According to New Jersey officials, the foul smell has been reported across several counties before being identified on...
Sisters Rodeo Queen Tryouts Sept. 10th
The Sisters Rodeo Association Board of Directors have announced the 2023 Sisters Rodeo performance tickets will be available starting September 1 st , 2022. The Sisters Rodeo returns the second weekend in June 2023. The rodeo kicks off with Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday June 7th followed by rodeo performances on Friday through Sunday June 9th -11th.
Fifteen Local Fires Reported Wednesday
Fifteen fires were reported to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center Wednesday. Firefighters again were successful in keeping most of the fires small; less than a quarter acre. Two fires pushed crews Wednesday afternoon, but with the support of aircraft forward progress of the fires was stopped. The Sheep Rock...
