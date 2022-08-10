ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

mycentraloregon.com

Oregon Updates Opioid Settlement Funds

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has launched a new website to share updates and information on opioid settlement funds, which will be used to support opioid prevention, treatment and recovery efforts around the state. The Oregon Opioid Settlement Funds site, at www.oregon.gov/opioidsettlement, has background on the multi-state litigation against the pharmaceutical...
OREGON STATE
mycentraloregon.com

Sisters Rodeo Queen Tryouts Sept. 10th

The Sisters Rodeo Association Board of Directors have announced the 2023 Sisters Rodeo performance tickets will be available starting September 1 st , 2022. The Sisters Rodeo returns the second weekend in June 2023. The rodeo kicks off with Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday June 7th followed by rodeo performances on Friday through Sunday June 9th -11th.
SISTERS, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Fifteen Local Fires Reported Wednesday

Fifteen fires were reported to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center Wednesday. Firefighters again were successful in keeping most of the fires small; less than a quarter acre. Two fires pushed crews Wednesday afternoon, but with the support of aircraft forward progress of the fires was stopped. The Sheep Rock...
OREGON STATE

