Woodbury County Supervisors hear arguments from advocates and opponents of wind turbine setback distances

CHEERS AND JEERS: State transportation commission visits region; pools closing too early
The Iowa Department of Transportation Commission deserves credit for routinely moving its regular business meetings from its Ames headquarters to other parts of the state, as it did last week in Sioux City. In addition to holding its monthly business meeting at the Convention Center Tuesday morning, the commission members...
LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families
Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
From the Archives
Dollie Pennington Gone: Mr. and Mrs. John Pennington discovered their daughter Dollie missing last night. Her bed had been used based on the state of the bedclothes, but there was no trace of Dollie herself. Dollie was not in any known trouble, and there are no other relatives closer than Council Bluffs, Iowa. Her family hopes she will come back safely.
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $324,900
Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construc…
Sioux City riverfront to host Lewis and Clark activities Aug. 20-21
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's riverfront will be transformed on August 20 and 21 into an 1804 living-history camp replicating the Lewis and Clark expedition’s stay in present-day Sioux City at the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment. This year's commemoration on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum...
Nebraska 6th District Judge Vampola to resign after 17 years
FREMONT, Neb. — Sixth Judicial District County Judge Ken Vampola has announced his resignation, effective Sept. 2. Vampola has served as a judge from 2005-22 in the Sixth District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. He was most recently retained by voters in 2020.
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve marks 25th anniversary as state park with a whole lot of activities
NORTH SIOUX CITY — As park manager for Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, Jodi Moats' responsibilities include everything from collecting turkey tail feathers for art projects to wrangling up buffalo chips for a distance throwing contest. But she draws the line at milking any cows. "I refuse to add...
SkyWest continues running two daily flights at Sioux City while awaiting word on charter service request
SIOUX CITY — SkyWest Airlines continues to operate two flights per day at Sioux Gateway Airport as the Utah-based carrier awaits federal approval of its request to create a new charter service for smaller airports like Sioux City's. SkyWest, which flies connecting routes for United Airlines, offers one daily...
MercyOne to partner with Crittenton Center on child care
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has formed a not-for-profit partnership with the Crittenton Center to provide child care to Mercy employees. MercyOne Kids Kampus will open Monday at an off-site location. The new child care center will provide care for 60 kids ages zero to five, Monday through Friday.
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
LAUREL, Nebraska — Ask Richele Ebeling what her most vivid memories of her mother, Michele, are and she'll talk about trips to the Sycamore Springs roller rink in Sabetha, Kansas -- the kind of place where a child can feel free and listen to their favorite tunes while a parent watches from a distance.
Kansas man pleads not guilty to giving marijuana to two minors
SIOUX CITY — A Kansas man accused of driving to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty of providing marijuana to her and a second juvenile female. Sharan Monger, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of drug distribution to a person under age 18 and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
MINI: What a coincidence.
THE MINI: On Thursday, as news of Former President Trump invoking the Fifth Amendment splashed across the front page, the Journal had the perfect Quote of the Day from Shakespeare; "No legacy is so rich as honesty". -- John L. Sandman, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (45) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
MINI: It is a very sad coincidence that the world lost not one but two excellent Australian female signers
It is a very sad coincidence that the world lost not one, but two excellent Australian female singers within a week of each other. Most everybody knows about Olivia, but Judy Durham of The Seekers folk group, had a stunningly beautiful and unique voice that will never be duplicated. The younger generation needs to check them out. --Tom Anderson, Sioux City.
WATCH NOW: SkyWest flight from Chicago lands at Sioux Gateway Airport
United Airlines Flight 5142 from Chicago taxies to the terminal at Sioux City's Sioux Gateway Airport Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. SkyWest, the regional carrier that operates the flight, is still offering flights to both Chicago and Denver from Sioux Gateway.
2 Bedroom Home in Moville - $255,000
Great opportunity to move into a new construction home in the wonderful community of Moville!! This townhome is a ranch, open concept floorplan. Enter the foyer to the spacious living room open to the kitchen and dining space. Kitchen will have beautiful cabinetry and an island for convenient serving space and seating. Dining room has sliders to enjoy the patio; vinyl divider installed for patio privacy. The master suite is tucked to the back of the home with carpet and ceiling fan, bath has 2 sinks/vanities with tall linen center cabinet, an oversized shower unit with built in seat, plus a generous 6x10 walk in closet. Laundry room is conveniently on main with cabinet for storage, pocket door. Second bedroom with carpet and ceiling fan. Hallway bath with tub/shower and built in linen shelves. Much of the main floor is covered with luxury vinyl planks which is easy to clean and maintain. Full basement with 2 egress windows ready for your future finishes!! Attached double garage with opener. Pella windows. Sod and sprinklers. Meredith Ln will ultimately have 13 townhomes. Estimated completion Spring 2023 but could vary due to supply..
LETTER: Time is rather an insignificant companion in life
Life. It always seems taken for granted, this collection of days passing quietly by. Every once in a while, one arrives surrounded by significance. The birth of life or its yearly celebration. Maybe the possibility of two becoming one, Acknowledging a personal success or some accomplishment in competition. Maybe performance in song or dance. Anyway, just a momentary adjustment until the routine returns.
Morningside Alum Jonny Douglas leads Rick Collins Toyota City Championship
SIOUX CITY – After the first round of the Rick Collins Toyota City Championship, a recent Morningside alum, Jonny Douglas, holds the lead in the championship flight. Douglas’ first round 71 at Green Valley Golf Club puts him one stroke clear of the field heading into Sunday. There...
Colin Mitchell outlasts field at Rick Collins Toyota City Championship
SIOUX CITY – Championship Sunday was a roller coaster for the championship flight of the 2022 Rick Collins Toyota City Championship at Green Valley Golf Club. The first round leader, Jonny Douglas, stayed consistent through his second round, replicating his first round 71 for a two round score of 142. The problem for Douglas was that Colin Mitchell, who sat tied for second after the opening round with a 72, scored a second round 68 to put Mitchell two shots clear of Douglas.
