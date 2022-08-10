New 'Pokémon' Netflix Animé To Stream In September; 'The Arceus Chronicles' To Explore Sinnoh

Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Simpsons Season 34 Will Feature An Anime Parody Of Death Note
Season 34 of The Simpsons will feature an anime parody of the popular anime and manga Death Note. Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman shared this information with Deadline. The parody will appear as one of the long-running show's stories told in this year's "Treehouse of Horror" episode. Speaking with Variety, Selman added that the Death Note parody was animated by "an entirely different studio" and is "incredibly authentic Simpsons anime." Selman added, "I really think people [are] gonna freak out over that. We're not trying to take on every single anime, it's an unbelievably rich and diverse genre within itself.. it's just one beloved thing, this show Death Note."
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
IGN
Maneater - Official Trailer
What better place to drown your sorrows than an idyllic island paradise? That was the idea when Jesse’s friends convinced her to not let a broken engagement stand in the way of enjoying her prepaid honeymoon. Their sorrows weren’t the only thing going to drown on their trip, especially with a man-eating shark swimming just below the surface.
ComicBook
Fuuto PI Shows Off Kamen Rider's Anime Transformation: Watch
Kamen Rider has made its official anime debut with Fuuto PI, and the newest episode of the series has finally unleashed the series' taken on Kamen Rider W's Henshin sequence! Toei's massively popular Kamen Rider franchise is now in the midst of celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and part of that celebration resulted in the very first anime adaptation from the franchise as a whole. Adapting the official sequel manga series to Kamen Rider W, fans have finally gotten to see what a Kamen Rider anime could look like. And with the newest episode, we finally got a full transformation sequence!
ComicBook
One Piece Film Red Producer Shinji Shimizu Unpacks Shanks' Past and the Anime's Future in Exclusive Interview
It has been more than 20 years since One Piece was first brought to the screen, and the Straw Hat pirates have never been bigger than they are today. Luffy and the gang have seen fans through some wild adventures, and their next voyage is on the horizon. After all, One Piece Film Red will come out this August, and ComicBook got the lowdown on the movie recently from producer Shinji Shimizu himself!
International Business Times
Analysis: Is Netflix Envy Over In Hollywood? Not Quite
Over an earnings period that appeared to signal the end of Netflix envy, Walt Disney Co restored hopes that growth in the streaming business will continue. But Disney, which edged past Netflix as streaming leader by global subscribers last quarter, is the outlier among its media peers. The industry-wide scramble...
ComicBook
Ranking of Kings Will Return With New Anime in 2023
Ranking of Kings wrapped up its first season earlier this year with one of the most intriguing debuts of some time, and the series is gearing up to return for a new special ahead of a potential second season of the anime! After kicking off last year, the anime adaptation taking on Sosuke Toka's original manga series wrapped up its run as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. The final moments of the season left a huge impact on fans as they eagerly hope to see the series return for a new season someday. Now that return is closer than ever!
International Business Times
Video Shows Johnny Depp Dressed As King Louis XV On French Movie Set
Johnny Depp channeled his inner royalty on the set of his upcoming movie, "Jeanne du Barry," directed by French filmmaker Maïwenn. Social media user @u/wanderlust_12 shared Wednesday a video on Reddit of the 59-year-old award-winning actor dressed-up in regal attire, complete with a white wig and powdered makeup. He was seemingly on a break from filming the historical-romance movie and conversing with the production staff in the clip.
People Are Sharing The Best TV Shows Of All Time, And I'm So Glad My Favorite Made The List
"And that ending...holy crap. So many shows can't stick the landing, but The Americans absolutely did."
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases Cool New Levi Art
Attack on Titan's final episodes are set to arrive next year in 2023. Finally bringing the story of the Scout Regiment to a close in the anime adaptation, expect Captain Levi of the Survey Corps to play a major role, despite being worse for ware as a result of this last season. Now, Studio MAPPA has released a brand new look at, arguably, one of the most popular characters to spring from the mind of creator Hajime Isayama.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Sets Crunchyroll Release Date
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 took over theaters around the world earlier this year, and now Crunchyroll will be streaming the big movie very soon! Serving as a follow up to the incredibly successful first season of the anime taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 first hit theaters in Japan last Winter before releasing in theaters around the rest of the world earlier this year. Fans have been wanting to see the movie get a home media release, but thankfully we will be getting a much cleaner option soon enough as it will be available for streaming in the very near future.
Demon Slayer season 3: Everything we know about the new Swordsmith Village arc
The first trailer for Demon Slayer season 3 is here
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Creator Reveals Their Latest Manga Recommendation
When it comes to manga, there are very few series that boast the sales Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba can. The series has become one of the top-selling in the industry, and its annual sales even rivaled One Piece at times. Of course, that means fans put weight behind any manga recommendations that creator Koyoharu Gotouge shares with the world. And now, it seems they are suggesting everyone read a rom-com that dropped this spring.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
IGN
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Gets Release Date
Mob Psycho 100 is coming with its third season featuring the adventures of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama and Reigen Arataka. The series has announced that it will come out with its third season in the Fall 2022 season in Japan on October 5. The opening theme for the show...
ComicBook
Akira Creator's New Manga Will Launch Soon
Akira is considered to be one of the most legendary anime films released and with good reason. The adaptation of Katsuhiro Otomo's masterpiece still resonates amongst fans to this day and it seems that the mangaka is set to return with a new tale. With 2019's Anime Expo featuring the creator revealing that a new Akira story was set to arrive on the screen, fans should be extra curious to see what this new manga might be.
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fans Rejoice After Release Date Announcement
Fans are rejoicing after the news that Paramount Pictures has selected a release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic fans are rushing to social media to share their delight over the third film in the live-action/CGI hybrid trilogy inching closer and closer to fruition. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will officially arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024, taking the date previously held by the Untitled Smurfs Animated Musical. The first two Sonic movies were big hits for Paramount, grossing $319.7 million and $400 million worldwide, respectively. The franchise is even gearing up for a spinoff featuring Knuckles the Echidna.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Debuts IMAX Poster
The main story of Sword Art Online's television series came to a close with the War of Underworld. Despite the series not confirming any new episodes, the story has continued on the big screen via Sword Art Online Progressive, a prequel story that follows an early adventure in the lives of Kirito and Asuna. Now, a sequel to the prequel will arrive later this year in Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, which will arrive in theaters in Japan, along with IMAX screens.
International Business Times
'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 262 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online, Spoilers
Kawaki's struggles continue while he starts as a freshman in the Ninja Academy in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 262. The official synopsis of Episode 262 suggests Kawaki is finding it difficult to adjust to the unfamiliar school life. Despite his struggles, he befriends Kae, who is the subject of...
Bandai Namco is turning Pac-Man into a live-action movie
What just happened? Bandai Namco Entertainment has reportedly selected an unlikely candidate as the source material for an upcoming live-action film adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bandai Namco is teaming up with Wayfarer Studios to create a Pac-Man movie. The film will be based on an original idea from Chuck Williams of Lightbeam Entertainment, who served as an associate producer on the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
