New 'Pokémon' Netflix Animé To Stream In September; 'The Arceus Chronicles' To Explore Sinnoh

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 took over theaters around the world earlier this year, and now Crunchyroll will be streaming the big movie very soon! Serving as a follow up to the incredibly successful first season of the anime taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 first hit theaters in Japan last Winter before releasing in theaters around the rest of the world earlier this year. Fans have been wanting to see the movie get a home media release, but thankfully we will be getting a much cleaner option soon enough as it will be available for streaming in the very near future.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO