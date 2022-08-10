Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
AccessAtlanta
‘You Are Beautiful Experience’ coming to Perimeter Mall
Needing a little extra self-love in your life? The “You Are Beautiful” art installation is all over it. The traveling experience will be making its way to Perimeter Mall this weekend. The installation is the brainchild of Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman. It’s an ever-evolving art piece that has three components – first, there’s the “Self-Reflection Mirror,” that’ll give you time to do just that, self-reflect. Then, there are the “Moments of Motivation” seats that have those affirmative messages we know and love. Finally, (and probably my favorite part of the installation), is the “Affirmation Wall” where guests can write a positive message for themselves or others.
Movie magic comes to downtown Wilmette
The Wilmette Theatre was one of several local backdrops for the cast and crew of "Screams From the Tower," a throwback comedy written and directed by New Trier High School alumnus Cory Wexler Grant. The post Movie magic comes to downtown Wilmette appeared first on The Record.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area
Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
wgnradio.com
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blockclubchicago.org
79th Street Renaissance Festival Is Coming Back — With Slick Rick And Doug E. Fresh Set To Perform
AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side festival with live gospel music, hip-hop performances, carnival rides and more is returning for its 16th year. The Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation will host the 79th Street Renaissance Festival 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 10. The community celebration first made a comeback last year after a brief hiatus during the pandemic.
wgnradio.com
If you ‘plead the Fifth’ is it implying guilt?
Ronald J. Allen, John Henry Wigmore Professor of Law at Northwestern University, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why someone would assert their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a civil or federal trial. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
darkhorizons.com
“Justified” Sequel Shoot Again Disrupted
Production on FX’s eight-episode sequel series “Justified: City Primeval” was once again interrupted Monday by a violent incident from outside the show’s set. The series was filming in Chicago’s South Loop on Monday night when someone threw what police described as an ‘incendiary device’ toward the set. Said device didn’t explode, and no one was hurt, but police are investigating the incident.
WGNtv.com
Grab your favorite floating lounger and enjoy the Chicago Summer Float Party this weekend
CHICAGO — “The time are a-changin,'” said Bob Dylan and that song lyric rings true when talking about the Chicago River. On Sunday, August 14, Friends of the Chicago River are set to welcome hundreds of people to fill the North Branch of the Chicago River for a summer float party. The fun starts at River Park and floats downstream to Clark Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite inner tubs, floating loungers and inflatable toys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGNtv.com
Chicago Scholars
WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, is fundraising on behalf of Chicago Scholars. The McCormick Foundation matches all donations to WGN-TV Family Charities at fifty cents on the dollar. With WGN-TV and the Foundation paying all campaign and administrative expenses, one hundred percent of all donations, plus the match is granted to qualified nonprofit organizations.
HipHopDX.com
Vic Mensa Launches First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois
Vic Mensa has unveiled his new cannabis brand 93 Boyz, which will be the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois. As Chicago’s first Black-owned, equity-focused cannabis company, the brand’s mission is to reinvest in the communities and individuals “that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption,” according to a press release.
Popular Nashville Restaurant Closing Its Doors After Nearly 12 Years
"After 11 1/2 years we have decided to follow a new path."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kanecountyconnects.com
There are Dinosaurs in the Village of Gilberts
This story/interview comes from the August 2022 Village of Gilberts E-Newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter HERE. Take a drive down Tollview Terrace and it will feel like you've taken a drive back in time; about 65 million years back to be exact!. Gilberts resident, Everett "Jurassic" Clark,...
Jet’s Pizza Opens 400th Location
The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL
themountaineagle.com
Today’s Nashville was scene of battle
Hostile Indians were active in the area that would become Nashville, Tennessee; kidnapping, killing, stealing livestock, looting. They were hell-bent on driving the settlers from the many settlements on the borderland such as Bluff Station, which would later be called Fort Nashborough before becoming Nashville. “Station” was the term given...
Low-fare airline introduces additional nonstop flight from Nashville
A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways. Both of these routes will begin on November 2.
Nashville Scene
Harpeth Hall Confronts Gender Diversity
Harpeth Hall’s student body is no longer entirely female, forcing the administration to define its 157-year-old commitment to all-girls education. The elite college prep school enrolls students from fifth to 12th grades and traces its history to 1865. In the past few years, nonbinary students (who do not identify exclusively as male or female) and trans students (who were assigned female at birth but identify as male) have publicly acknowledged their gender identities, prompting calls for a clear policy on gender inclusion from the school. Harpeth Hall has yet to formalize any public policy or statement about gender diversity. According to the school, gender diversity has been an internal focus for more than six years.
evanstonroundtable.com
Week in photos: Aug. 1 – Aug. 8
Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything that happens. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community. Somewhere Over the Rainbow was the theme for the baby shower held last week...
Eater
Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston
While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
Mass banned at Woodlawn’s Shrine of Christ the King
“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King. Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn preservationists.
Comments / 0