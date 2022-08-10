Thomas, Spicer advance in Rice County sheriff race
In the Rice County sheriff primary, Incumbent Sheriff Jesse Thomas and Sgt. Ross Spicer advanced to the November election.
Thomas, who was appointed sheriff in November following a retirement, was the top vote-getter by a sizable margin. He received 5,245 votes — nearly 64%.
Spicer, who is an investigations sergeant in the Sheriff's Office, received 1,864 votes —about 23%.
Former Northfield police officer Richard Bailey finished third with 1,113 votes — 14%.
