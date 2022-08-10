The tragedies of May 14, 2022 has created dire and continued urgent needs in our community. This fund is specifically for workers employed at the Jefferson Ave location of Tops Supermarket that are facing hardships. Hardships can include but not limited to, housing assistance, food, childcare, workforce development, or other urgent bills. The only requirement for the fund is a paystub dated in May. Participants do not need to be current Tops employees. Participants can receive up to a one-time $500 payment. Funds are available immediately until all funds are exhausted. Email info@openbuffalo.org for more information.

