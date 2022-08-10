Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Independent Health giving kids free school supplies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The school year is right around the corner and the Independent Health Foundation is helping students prepare before classes begin. Kids in the city of Buffalo received free school supplies as part of the “Good for the Neighborhood Program”. They also received fresh produce. This year the program had more for […]
Trocaire announces healthcare Learn and Earn Program
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trocaire College announced Wednesday that residents in the 14220 and 14210 zip codes will have an opportunity to expose healthcare career opportunities through a new program at the school. The program, called the Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program, came to be thanks to a $50,000 grant from Buffalo Common […]
wutv29.com
Buffalo has 138 teacher openings as first day of school nears
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Teacher shortages are making headlines across the country, and some local districts are not being spared. Buffalo Public Schools currently has 138 openings with the first day of school only four weeks away. 69 teachers have retired, and 69 teachers have resigned. Phil Rumore, president of the...
WKBW-TV
How some Western New York school districts are preparing for a bus driver shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — School districts across Western New York are preparing for a bus driver shortage just one month before the school year starts. "Bus drivers and support staff, that is definitely a dire need. We're looking for bus drivers. We're looking for bus aides," Grand Island Assistant Superintendent Michael Lauria said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKBW-TV
Williamsville Central School District anticipates bus driver shortage to begin school year
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — In its community update issued on Tuesday, the Williamsville Central School District said it anticipates a bus driver shortage to begin the school year. The district said if you're interested in being a bus driver, you should contact Student Transportation of America at (716) 912-6143.
thechallengernews.com
Community Access Services to Host Backpack Giveaway Event for Local Buffalo Students and Their Families
The annual community event will offer supply-filled backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis; feature music, snacks and more. Community Access Services (CAS) of WNY, an affiliate of Evergreen Health and local nonprofit that helps communities of color in Buffalo and Erie County access healthcare, will host its annual backpack giveaway and community event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the organization’s main office located at 3297 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, NY.
Non-profit youth sports program receives grant from Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation
Volley Power is part of the non-profit The Champion Project which aims to give every kid the opportunity to find joy through sports.
Buffalo metro ranks high for best places to be a teacher, study shows
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo metro is a top-ranking place to be a teacher. That’s according to SmartAsset’s latest study, analyzing data for the 137 largest metro areas in the U.S. for metrics such as income, housing costs, employment, school funding and classroom size. The Buffalo-Cheektowaga metro...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Catholic Health Home Care holding 'On the Spot' hiring event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a nurse looking for a new job, Catholic Health Home Care is hiring. The company is holding a 'On the Spot' hiring event on Thursday, August 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4201 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. Catholic...
openbuffalo.org
Funding Opportunity for the Jefferson Avenue TOPS Employees
The tragedies of May 14, 2022 has created dire and continued urgent needs in our community. This fund is specifically for workers employed at the Jefferson Ave location of Tops Supermarket that are facing hardships. Hardships can include but not limited to, housing assistance, food, childcare, workforce development, or other urgent bills. The only requirement for the fund is a paystub dated in May. Participants do not need to be current Tops employees. Participants can receive up to a one-time $500 payment. Funds are available immediately until all funds are exhausted. Email info@openbuffalo.org for more information.
Several ideas, but no firm plans by Buffalo Public Schools in place to tackle transportation challenges
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amid a shortage of bus drivers and bus aides, a committee appointed to tackle the challenge of getting students to and from classes in the Buffalo Public Schools met with reporters on Friday. While committee members have brainstormed several ideas since they began meeting in July,...
Food collection drive at fair exceeds expectations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are well known for their generosity. But, they may have outdone even themselves when it came to the unprecedented response by those attending the opening day of the Erie County Fair on Wednesday, to a food drive held by FeedMore WNY. "The first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit aims to help provide options to East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, issues persist for some area residents, from a lack of affordable options at the market to constant reminders of the May 14 tragedy, where 10 people were shot and killed. The nonprofit Field & Fork Network has partnered with East Buffalo establishments to implement their Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all SNAP eligible purchases, to highlight other places offering affordable, healthy options in the area.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Funding announced for The Belle Center, Hispanic Heritage Cultural Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Member Jon Rivera announced the Belle Center will receive $2 million from the state. The Belle Center is a community center on Maryland Street in Buffalo. Lucy Candelario, the executive director of the center, said the money will go toward...
Sisters united after more than 60 years
After more than 60 years of waiting, two women have finally been united face to face as biological sisters.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grazing goats clear path for non-profit sanctuary in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo-based goatscaping operation is planning to expand into an animal sanctuary and care farm after receiving thousands of dollars in donations. Let’s Goat Buffalo is a business that brings rescued goats to properties to clear unwanted vegetation via a renovated school bus. The bus caught fire last September. There were no injuries to people or animals but the bus was a total loss. After the community came together to donate a bus and funds to rebuild, founder Jennifer Zeitler said the generosity was a catalyst for bigger things. They acquired a vacant five-acre farm in Springville and plan to make it a non-profit sanctuary.
Dozens of young men faced a weekend-long intense leadership course
Dozens of young men from the inner City of Buffalo returned from facing a three-day intense leadership training retreat at Beaver Hollow to learn critical life leadership skills.
Sunflowers of Sanborn: Sunflower fields still a week or 2 away from peak bloom
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sunflower fields at the Sunflowers of Sanborn might still be a week or two away from peak bloom, but there is still plenty to experience at the Niagara County attraction pretty much every day of the week. Thursday is First Responders and Law Enforcement Day,...
Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town
There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
Traveling barber giving free haircuts in all 50 states stops in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a barber who is making his way across the United States in his RV giving free haircuts to anyone in need. This week, he's done dozens of haircuts at the Buffalo City Mission. Inspired by cutting the hair of...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0