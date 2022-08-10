ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Independent Health giving kids free school supplies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The school year is right around the corner and the Independent Health Foundation is helping students prepare before classes begin. Kids in the city of Buffalo received free school supplies as part of the “Good for the Neighborhood Program”. They also received fresh produce. This year the program had more for […]
Trocaire announces healthcare Learn and Earn Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trocaire College announced Wednesday that residents in the 14220 and 14210 zip codes will have an opportunity to expose healthcare career opportunities through a new program at the school. The program, called the Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program, came to be thanks to a $50,000 grant from Buffalo Common […]
Buffalo has 138 teacher openings as first day of school nears

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Teacher shortages are making headlines across the country, and some local districts are not being spared. Buffalo Public Schools currently has 138 openings with the first day of school only four weeks away. 69 teachers have retired, and 69 teachers have resigned. Phil Rumore, president of the...
Community Access Services to Host Backpack Giveaway Event for Local Buffalo Students and Their Families

The annual community event will offer supply-filled backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis; feature music, snacks and more. Community Access Services (CAS) of WNY, an affiliate of Evergreen Health and local nonprofit that helps communities of color in Buffalo and Erie County access healthcare, will host its annual backpack giveaway and community event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the organization’s main office located at 3297 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, NY.
Funding Opportunity for the Jefferson Avenue TOPS Employees

The tragedies of May 14, 2022 has created dire and continued urgent needs in our community. This fund is specifically for workers employed at the Jefferson Ave location of Tops Supermarket that are facing hardships. Hardships can include but not limited to, housing assistance, food, childcare, workforce development, or other urgent bills. The only requirement for the fund is a paystub dated in May. Participants do not need to be current Tops employees. Participants can receive up to a one-time $500 payment. Funds are available immediately until all funds are exhausted. Email info@openbuffalo.org for more information.
Nonprofit aims to help provide options to East Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, issues persist for some area residents, from a lack of affordable options at the market to constant reminders of the May 14 tragedy, where 10 people were shot and killed. The nonprofit Field & Fork Network has partnered with East Buffalo establishments to implement their Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all SNAP eligible purchases, to highlight other places offering affordable, healthy options in the area.
Funding announced for The Belle Center, Hispanic Heritage Cultural Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Member Jon Rivera announced the Belle Center will receive $2 million from the state. The Belle Center is a community center on Maryland Street in Buffalo. Lucy Candelario, the executive director of the center, said the money will go toward...
Grazing goats clear path for non-profit sanctuary in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo-based goatscaping operation is planning to expand into an animal sanctuary and care farm after receiving thousands of dollars in donations. Let’s Goat Buffalo is a business that brings rescued goats to properties to clear unwanted vegetation via a renovated school bus. The bus caught fire last September. There were no injuries to people or animals but the bus was a total loss. After the community came together to donate a bus and funds to rebuild, founder Jennifer Zeitler said the generosity was a catalyst for bigger things. They acquired a vacant five-acre farm in Springville and plan to make it a non-profit sanctuary.
Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town

There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
