Scott County, MN

Ibrahim Mohamed loses primary, ending run to become Scott County’s first commissioner of color.

By Becky Z. Dernbach
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 1 day ago

Ibrahim Mohamed, who was vying to become Minnesota’s first Somali county commissioner , lost his election bid in Scott County on Tuesday night.

Ibrahim earned 23 percent of the primary vote with all precincts reporting. Shakopee City Council Member Jody Brennan earned the most votes with 44 percent, and former Shakopee City Council Member Michael Luce finished second with 34 percent.

Brennan and Luce will compete against each other in the November 8 general election for the commissioner post.

Ibrahim, who made history in 2020 when he was elected as Shakopee’s first Black school board member, had hoped to be the first person of color to ever serve on the Scott County board. He previously told Sahan Journal he ran to claim a seat at the table, representing part of Shakopee, for Shakopee’s increasingly diverse population.

Scott County has five commissioners, who together pass legislation and adopt the county budget. They oversee services and programs including child and family services, adult mental health, libraries, and roads. Scott County Commissioner Mike Beard, who is not seeking reelection, has served the area since 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmSEq_0hBFcGQk00

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar narrowly wins primary against former Minneapolis Council Member Don Samuels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pdTa_0hBFcGQk00

Omar Fateh defeats challenger Shaun Laden in DFL state Senate primary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LpgD_0hBFcGQk00

Zaynab Mohamed moves one step closer to becoming the first Black woman to serve in the Minnesota Senate after winning the DFL primary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQ0Q8_0hBFcGQk00

Erin Maye Quade beats Justin Emmerich in DFL state Senate primary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3bfT_0hBFcGQk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0cFE_0hBFcGQk00

South Washington County voters reject $462 million referendum for school expansions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXw09_0hBFcGQk00

Your Minnesota Primary Election Day 2022 results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Msmh0_0hBFcGQk00

Liz Lee handily defeats John Thompson in primary to represent St. Paul’s East Side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecKJa_0hBFcGQk00

Mary Moriarty and Martha Holton Dimick beat packed field in Hennepin County attorney primary.

Comments / 3

Person
Ilhan Omar
Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

Minneapolis, MN
Sahan Journal is a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to reporting for immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota.

