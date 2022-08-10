Ibrahim Mohamed loses primary, ending run to become Scott County’s first commissioner of color.

Ibrahim Mohamed, who was vying to become Minnesota’s first Somali county commissioner , lost his election bid in Scott County on Tuesday night.

Ibrahim earned 23 percent of the primary vote with all precincts reporting. Shakopee City Council Member Jody Brennan earned the most votes with 44 percent, and former Shakopee City Council Member Michael Luce finished second with 34 percent.



Brennan and Luce will compete against each other in the November 8 general election for the commissioner post.

Ibrahim, who made history in 2020 when he was elected as Shakopee’s first Black school board member, had hoped to be the first person of color to ever serve on the Scott County board. He previously told Sahan Journal he ran to claim a seat at the table, representing part of Shakopee, for Shakopee’s increasingly diverse population.

Scott County has five commissioners, who together pass legislation and adopt the county budget. They oversee services and programs including child and family services, adult mental health, libraries, and roads. Scott County Commissioner Mike Beard, who is not seeking reelection, has served the area since 2015.

