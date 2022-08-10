Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho Department of Lands responding to wildfire on Priest Lake
The Idaho Department of Lands is responding to a 15 acre wildfire near the Lion Creek Drainage on Priest Lake. Right now, three fire bosses, one air attack and two helicopters are responding. No evacuations are in place at this time. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Authorities say case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide.
Comments / 0