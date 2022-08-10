ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho Department of Lands responding to wildfire on Priest Lake

The Idaho Department of Lands is responding to a 15 acre wildfire near the Lion Creek Drainage on Priest Lake. Right now, three fire bosses, one air attack and two helicopters are responding. No evacuations are in place at this time. FOX28 Spokane©

