Rodriguez becomes Evers's running mate after winning Lt. Governor Democratic primary
MADISON, Wis. — State Rep. Sara Rodriguez will be Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ running mate as he tries to win a second term, defeating Peng Her in the Democratic primary for Lt. Governor. Rodriguez earned 75.6% of the vote compared to Her’s 24.4% as of 9:40 p.m.
Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote?. Our team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion rights, and gun violence.
Battleground Wisconsin: Some voters feel unrepresented by two major parties
MADISON, Wis. – In a heavily divided political climate, some voters feel lost in the middle. Tired of choosing between what they call two sides of the same coin, they’re looking for another option. Heading into election season Edwin Pfaff from Mauston said he’s been questioning his allegiance...
What you need to know before you go to the polls Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Tuesday marks the last step before what could be a pivotal election in November, with voters going to the polls for the partisan primary. If you’re planning on voting, here’s what you need to know. FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE. There’s a chance your polling...
DOC's largest class of correctional officers of 2022 graduates
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ largest class of correctional officers this year got their badges Thursday as they prepare to enter a job market that sees them in demand. Forty-two new correctional officers will be heading to facilities around the state. Officials like DOC Secretary...
US Marshals Service: Man who escaped custody at Milwaukee airport in 2021 arrested in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 40-year-old man who escaped custody at Mitchell International Airport in late 2021 was arrested in northern Ohio on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday. In a news release, the agency said Robert Johnson, Jr., was arrested after leading law enforcement in Toledo, Ohio, on...
Man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting arrested in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dane County man wanted in a deadly shooting on Madison’s north side late last month was arrested last week in southern Ohio. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday. He is being held in the Montgomery County, Ohio, jail and is awaiting extradition.
Local For You - We Care - Cars Curing Kids
FOX47 is a proud sponsor of the Cars Curing Kids 2nd Annual Capital Flight Invitational Cruise-In, "Aviation and Autos" event - Saturday, August 13th! Cars Curing Kids is an organization committed to improving health outcomes for children throughout Southern Wisconsin. We've got the details about their upcoming fundraising event which...
