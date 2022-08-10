ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Bryan volleyball begins Kayli Kane era with sweep over Manor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan volleyball team beat Manor 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Tuesday night in the season opener. It was the first game under the new Lady Vikings’ head coach Kayli Kane. Every team from Freshmen Gray to Varsity beat Manor Tuesday. The Lady Vikings will be back...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Former Aggie football player gives back to the Bryan-College Station community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mike Evens may play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he hasn’t forgotten where he got his start. The former Texas A&M wide receiver began the Mike Evans Family Foundation with his wife Ashli in December 2017. The organization supports those in need in Galveston, College Station and Tampa, with a focus on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hearne host ‘Meet the Eagles’ and present commemorative DCTF to players

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Hearne High School Wednesday evening they hosted ‘Meet the Eagles’. Head Football Coach Ricky Sargent introduced the team and presented them with a commemorative Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine with the team’s personal wrap cover. Coach Sargent said it’s a...
HEARNE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station's season opener spoiled by doubleheader loss

Despite a total team effort, College Station volleyball fell to Houston Fulshear in four sets as part of a season opening doubleheader Tuesday night at College Station High School. The Cougars also lost earlier in the evening to Episcopal in five sets. The season opening doubleheader was also the debut...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Leon dominates during Caldwell sweep

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell High School has a new volleyball coach in Troy Errington. He made his debut with the Lady Hornets as they hosted Leon Tuesday night. Leon started strong and ended strong with the sweep in three sets 25-12, 26-24 and 25-11. Caldwell returns to action on with the Columbus Tournament on Thursday. Leon is on the road again with a match against Quitman on Thursday night.
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Dime Box Longhorns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a year away from the grid iron, Rick Frey and the Dime Box Longhorns will compete in District 11 Division II with Calvert. The Longhorns will kickoff the season with a lot of inexperience with one sophomore and five freshman. The Longhorns will kick off...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M soccer hosting exhibition match on Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M soccer team plays its final tune-up prior to the 2022 campaign Thursday when the Aggies host the SFA Ladyjacks in a 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field. The match features free admission. With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M volleyball begins practice

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team held their first practice of the 2022 season at Reed Arena Tuesday afternoon. The Aggies are preparing to open the season with the Texas A&M Invitational with Hawaii, San Diego, and Pitt starting August 26th. It’s a new-look team for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Dailen Mize claims Mutton Bustin’ World Title

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dailen Mize is a world champion after winning the mutton bustin’ event at the Wrangler Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene last weekend. The 7 year old out of Franklin outrode 60 other competitors and picked up a check worth a little more than $1,800.
ABILENE, TX
KBTX.com

Summer commencement highlighted by 25 student-athletes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A total of 25 Texas A&M student-athletes from 11 sports are scheduled to earn degrees at Summer Commencement exercises on Friday, Aug. 12 inside Reed Arena. “Graduation is special accomplishment that we are incredibly proud of,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “It is the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third consecutive season the Calvert Trojans will have a new head coach. Eric Johnson is taking over for Michael Thomas. Johnson inherits a team that has four offensive and five defensive starters returning. Cohan Thompson is one of those returners. The senior running back...
CALVERT, TX
KBTX.com

Kayla Wells Selected to USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Nations League Team

MIAMI – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was named to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s 3x3 U23 Nations League Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Wells is featured on the six-player roster alongside Aaliyah Moore (Texas), Maddy Siegrest (Villanova), Celeste Taylor (Duke), Alyssa Utsby (North...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Dickey “most excited” about wide receivers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After six straight days of fall camp, Texas A&M Football had its first rest day on Tuesday. After the first week of camp, Aggie fans have plenty to be excited about. A lot of attention has been on this freshman class which is the highest-rated...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Power restored to over 1,500 College Station Utilities customers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Power has been restored to College Station Utilities Customers. CSU said it was experiencing a power outage Thursday morning, affecting over 1,500 customers. A cause for the outage has not been determined yet, but crews responded quickly. The power outage affected those along Harvey Mitchell...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College students battle inflation impacts ahead of fall semester

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M University’s fall semester is only two weeks away, some students are trying to figure out how to deal with the pain of inflation. Claire Christian, a senior at Texas A&M University, said she’s prioritizing spending time with friends in her nonprofit...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Grand Station Entertainment to host bowling fundraiser event for Holleman fire victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man is bringing the Brazos community together to help the families and victims of the Holleman Oaks apartment fire in College Station. Marvin Yates lives in the Holleman Oaks and was one of the victims of that fire that happened on July 25th. Yates explained how smoke was everywhere, and how he caught a young woman that jumped from her three story unit to escape the flames.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

