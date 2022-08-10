Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Bryan volleyball begins Kayli Kane era with sweep over Manor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan volleyball team beat Manor 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Tuesday night in the season opener. It was the first game under the new Lady Vikings’ head coach Kayli Kane. Every team from Freshmen Gray to Varsity beat Manor Tuesday. The Lady Vikings will be back...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Former Aggie football player gives back to the Bryan-College Station community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mike Evens may play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he hasn’t forgotten where he got his start. The former Texas A&M wide receiver began the Mike Evans Family Foundation with his wife Ashli in December 2017. The organization supports those in need in Galveston, College Station and Tampa, with a focus on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence.
KBTX.com
Hearne host ‘Meet the Eagles’ and present commemorative DCTF to players
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Hearne High School Wednesday evening they hosted ‘Meet the Eagles’. Head Football Coach Ricky Sargent introduced the team and presented them with a commemorative Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine with the team’s personal wrap cover. Coach Sargent said it’s a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station's season opener spoiled by doubleheader loss
Despite a total team effort, College Station volleyball fell to Houston Fulshear in four sets as part of a season opening doubleheader Tuesday night at College Station High School. The Cougars also lost earlier in the evening to Episcopal in five sets. The season opening doubleheader was also the debut...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Leon dominates during Caldwell sweep
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell High School has a new volleyball coach in Troy Errington. He made his debut with the Lady Hornets as they hosted Leon Tuesday night. Leon started strong and ended strong with the sweep in three sets 25-12, 26-24 and 25-11. Caldwell returns to action on with the Columbus Tournament on Thursday. Leon is on the road again with a match against Quitman on Thursday night.
KBTX.com
A&M’s Caden Davis looks to fill big shoes left behind by Small
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kicking game in football isn’t thought of much unless it is late in the first half or the game is on the line. Then it becomes a point of emphasis. This year the Texas Aggie football team is looking to replace Seth Small...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Dime Box Longhorns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a year away from the grid iron, Rick Frey and the Dime Box Longhorns will compete in District 11 Division II with Calvert. The Longhorns will kickoff the season with a lot of inexperience with one sophomore and five freshman. The Longhorns will kick off...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M soccer hosting exhibition match on Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M soccer team plays its final tune-up prior to the 2022 campaign Thursday when the Aggies host the SFA Ladyjacks in a 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field. The match features free admission. With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Texas A&M volleyball begins practice
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team held their first practice of the 2022 season at Reed Arena Tuesday afternoon. The Aggies are preparing to open the season with the Texas A&M Invitational with Hawaii, San Diego, and Pitt starting August 26th. It’s a new-look team for...
KBTX.com
Dailen Mize claims Mutton Bustin’ World Title
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dailen Mize is a world champion after winning the mutton bustin’ event at the Wrangler Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene last weekend. The 7 year old out of Franklin outrode 60 other competitors and picked up a check worth a little more than $1,800.
KBTX.com
Summer commencement highlighted by 25 student-athletes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A total of 25 Texas A&M student-athletes from 11 sports are scheduled to earn degrees at Summer Commencement exercises on Friday, Aug. 12 inside Reed Arena. “Graduation is special accomplishment that we are incredibly proud of,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “It is the...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third consecutive season the Calvert Trojans will have a new head coach. Eric Johnson is taking over for Michael Thomas. Johnson inherits a team that has four offensive and five defensive starters returning. Cohan Thompson is one of those returners. The senior running back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
12th Man Documentary STANDING ROOM ONLY Premieres at Rudder Auditorium on Aug. 20
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.
KBTX.com
Kayla Wells Selected to USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Nations League Team
MIAMI – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was named to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s 3x3 U23 Nations League Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Wells is featured on the six-player roster alongside Aaliyah Moore (Texas), Maddy Siegrest (Villanova), Celeste Taylor (Duke), Alyssa Utsby (North...
KBTX.com
Dickey “most excited” about wide receivers
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After six straight days of fall camp, Texas A&M Football had its first rest day on Tuesday. After the first week of camp, Aggie fans have plenty to be excited about. A lot of attention has been on this freshman class which is the highest-rated...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anonymous SEC coach trolls Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: 'They're every bit an 8-4 program'
Jimbo Fisher has received a lot of praise for the way he’s built Texas A&M up and the way the Aggies are so highly talked about in just about the same way as the top powerhouses in college football are. And there’s plenty he’s done to deserve that positive...
KBTX.com
Power restored to over 1,500 College Station Utilities customers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Power has been restored to College Station Utilities Customers. CSU said it was experiencing a power outage Thursday morning, affecting over 1,500 customers. A cause for the outage has not been determined yet, but crews responded quickly. The power outage affected those along Harvey Mitchell...
KBTX.com
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
KBTX.com
College students battle inflation impacts ahead of fall semester
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M University’s fall semester is only two weeks away, some students are trying to figure out how to deal with the pain of inflation. Claire Christian, a senior at Texas A&M University, said she’s prioritizing spending time with friends in her nonprofit...
Grand Station Entertainment to host bowling fundraiser event for Holleman fire victims
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man is bringing the Brazos community together to help the families and victims of the Holleman Oaks apartment fire in College Station. Marvin Yates lives in the Holleman Oaks and was one of the victims of that fire that happened on July 25th. Yates explained how smoke was everywhere, and how he caught a young woman that jumped from her three story unit to escape the flames.
Comments / 0