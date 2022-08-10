San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.

Steinle told The Orange County Register that Morrow dove into the harbor to retrieve the phone and never resurfaced.

According to the Times, sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at around 4:40 p.m., and Morrow’s body was located at 5:14 p.m. by county lifeguards. Attempts by lifeguards and Newport Beach paramedics to revive Morrow on a nearby dock were unsuccessful.

Morrow was later pronounced dead at the scene, Steinle said.

