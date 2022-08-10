Read full article on original website
Madison primary election turnout at 23% as of late Tuesday morning
MADISON, Wis. — Polling places in Madison have seen a steady but relatively slow stream of voters Tuesday for Wisconsin’s primary election. As of 4 p.m., 39,874 ballots have been counted in the city, according to the clerk’s office. That comes out to roughly 23% of pre-registered voters.
Battleground Wisconsin: Some voters feel unrepresented by two major parties
MADISON, Wis. – In a heavily divided political climate, some voters feel lost in the middle. Tired of choosing between what they call two sides of the same coin, they’re looking for another option. Heading into election season Edwin Pfaff from Mauston said he’s been questioning his allegiance...
What you need to know before you go to the polls Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Tuesday marks the last step before what could be a pivotal election in November, with voters going to the polls for the partisan primary. If you’re planning on voting, here’s what you need to know. FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE. There’s a chance your polling...
'Be Kind' campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager’s death by suicide two weeks ago. Sawyer Martin, 16, died on July 27. In the days and weeks that followed, “Be Kind” signs...
Local For You - In The Know - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells
The outdoor summer concert series at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells this weekend with two big shows. Kicking off the weekend, it's Ashanti and Twista performing Saturday, August 13th at 7pm. Sunday, August 14th, check out a performance by Colt Ford and The Lacs! Each ticket comes with $15 in rewards play and hotel packages are still available.
Man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting arrested in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dane County man wanted in a deadly shooting on Madison’s north side late last month was arrested last week in southern Ohio. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday. He is being held in the Montgomery County, Ohio, jail and is awaiting extradition.
Man's thumb bitten off during fight at Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — A man’s thumb was bitten off during an argument and fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department. Madison police said the incident happened after two people who know each other got into a fight while drinking at the park. Police responded to the area around 5:50 a.m.
Student arrested in connection with bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a teenager in connection with a series of bomb threats directed at Vel Phillips Memorial High School earlier this year. Threats directed at Memorial High started in February and continued until April; police said the 17-year-old suspect — who is a student at Memorial High — also made threats toward other schools outside of Dane County during that time.
MPD asks for help locating 12-year-old last seen Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the community’s help as they search for a girl who was last seen on the city’s east side earlier this week. According to an incident report, 12-year-old Asyah Gibson’s last known location was in the 3300 block of East Washington Avenue around noon on Tuesday.
Darlington police asking for witnesses of fight at pool to come forward
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington police are asking those who witnessed a fight at the Darlington Swimming Pool to share what they saw. Police said a teenager was sent to the emergency room after a series of incidents that took place at the pool and nearby basketball courts. Police described video of the fight as “pretty graphic” and said the children who witnessed the incident may have found it disturbing.
Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison's east side ID'd
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which police said involved a box truck.
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before...
Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County
SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested.
Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on the night of August 3.
