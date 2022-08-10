DECATUR, GA— The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections meeting for the purpose of conducting its normal monthly business will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23.

