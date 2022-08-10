Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
Greater Lithonia Chamber of Commerce to host Interim DeKalb Superintendent of Schools Varsanne Tinsley Aug. 17
Join the Greater Lithonia Chamber of Commerce for its upcoming Third Wednesday Luncheon on August 17, 11:30 – 1 p.m., with guest speaker Interim Superintendent of the DeKalb County School District Vasanne S. Tinsley. The luncheon will be held at Stone Manor Events Facility, 3113 Stone Mountain Street, Lithonia.
On Common Ground News
Relda Beatrice Bennett, DeKalb County’s oldest citizen, turns 109, Commissioner Davis Johnson extends honors
DECATUR, GA– On Friday, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson extended her acknowledgments of the 109th birthday celebration of DeKalb County’s oldest citizen, Ms. Relda Beatrice Bennett Mackins, who was born on Aug. 7, 1913. Ms. Mackins was honored by her pastor, Rev. Vandy Simmons and her church,...
On Common Ground News
New residence hall named for first African-American students to enroll as freshmen and graduate from UGA
ATHENS, GA—This fall, the University of Georgia (UGA) is opening a new residence hall named for the first African-American students to enroll as freshman and graduate from the university. UGA has named the new building the Black-Diallo-Miller Hall in honor of Harold Alonza Black; Mary Blackwell Diallo; and Kerry...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Board to meet Aug. 11
DECATUR, GA— The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections meeting for the purpose of conducting its normal monthly business will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23.
On Common Ground News
Atlanta Civil Rights Attorney Mawuli Davis to present dramatic reading on Martha’s Vineyard Aug. 11
Oak Bluffs, MA — Atlanta civil rights attorney, activist, and author Mawuli Mel Davis, will present readings from “We Need You: Encouraging My Sons’ Generation for Black Liberation,” on Martha’s Vineyard on Aug. 11. The inspiring dramatic reading, produced by Kemi Bennings of Evolve! Artists...
