Gwinnett County, GA

On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Board to meet Aug. 11

DECATUR, GA— The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections meeting for the purpose of conducting its normal monthly business will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23.
