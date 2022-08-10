Read full article on original website
Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
Carbon County Fair underway
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides. Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament. For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.
Tpr. Alex Douglass running through recovery with Team Allied Services
OLYPHANT, Pa. — You may remember Alex Douglass as the Pennsylvania State Trooper who survived the deadly shooting at the Blooming Grove barracks in 2014. While Alex will always live with the reminders of the darkest moment in his life, now he's living in the light. "You know, it's...
Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County. First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park. Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school...
Northumberland County unveils Family Engagement Center
SUNBURY, Pa. — Colorful paint and bright pictures cover the walls at the new Family Engagement Center in Sunbury. The center has been in the works in Northumberland County for more than ten years to bring and keep families together. "When you have stronger families in the neighborhood, you...
Gerrity’s celebrates first Fresh Grocer location
SCRANTON — Shoppers will notice exciting new changes over the next 10 weeks at their local Gerrity’s. The Fasula family, which currently operates 10 supermarkets, will transition the stores to The Fresh Grocer brand starting Friday, Aug. 12, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. at the family’s first Fresh Grocer Owned and Operated by Gerrity’s supermarket, located at 702 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Fight to keep mental health services in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — Worry continues to fill the minds of people who receive treatment through First Hospital and its outpatient services after news from Commonwealth Health that they would be closing on October 30. "If I don't have this place to come to to get my meds and see...
Text scammers pretending to Schuylkill fire company
A fire company in Schuylkill County is alerting people of a text message scam. The scammer claims they're raising money for the Shenandoah Heights Fire Company.
Montour-Delong Community Fair underway
WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — There is some construction at this year's Montour-Delong Community Fair. Crews are reconstructing a historic log cabin found two years ago in nearby Washingtonville. The log cabin will be a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. "Watch it as they come into the fair this year. It's...
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
It's safe to say just about everyone has lost something in a move, but a Pennsylvania man's loss has eyebrows raised. Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating what started as a gun-owner thinking he was just forgetful turning into a stolen weapon complaint. Troopers say a 49-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania...
Company prints for free, raises money for Nescopeck family after fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Flowers and stuffed animals line a property on First Street in Nescopeck. It's a tribute in memory of the seven adults and three children who died in a fire in Nescopeck last week. Now, a business in nearby Berwick is stepping in to help spread the...
Volunteers needed for ‘Pick up the Poconos’ cleanup event
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers for its upcoming region-wide litter pick-up day. The event will be held September 24, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers can choose to help at over thirty locations across Wayne, Pike, Carbon, and Monroe counties. The PMBV says they are working […]
Memorial in Carbon County planned for veterans lost in 'war at home'
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Sally and Mike Wargo from Lehighton had no idea their son Michael was suffering from PTSD until he ended his life in 2013. He didn't tell anyone about it, and his parents say that happens too often. "It's a hard subject. People don't want to...
Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
Golfing to raise money for library in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Golfing, charity, and an old friend – that's what played out at Elmhurst Country Club near Moscow on Monday. Golfers hit the course all to raise money for the North Pocono Public Library. There was a guy there, dressed in yellow, who you may...
Pennsylvania teen pulled into woodchipper pronounced dead
COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pennsylvania teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade wood chipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township. First responders transported Bedocs […]
Panther Pantry helps Pocono students in need
POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — What was once an art room inside Pocono Mountain West High School in Tobyhanna Township has now transformed into a food and hygiene pantry. The pantry is where students in the district can take what they need, free of charge. "We wanted to have more...
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
