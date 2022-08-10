ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Newswatch 16

Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
SCRANTON, PA
Carbon County Fair underway

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides. Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament. For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County. First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park. Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
The Times Leader

Gerrity’s celebrates first Fresh Grocer location

SCRANTON — Shoppers will notice exciting new changes over the next 10 weeks at their local Gerrity’s. The Fasula family, which currently operates 10 supermarkets, will transition the stores to The Fresh Grocer brand starting Friday, Aug. 12, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. at the family’s first Fresh Grocer Owned and Operated by Gerrity’s supermarket, located at 702 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
Montour-Delong Community Fair underway

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — There is some construction at this year's Montour-Delong Community Fair. Crews are reconstructing a historic log cabin found two years ago in nearby Washingtonville. The log cabin will be a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. "Watch it as they come into the fair this year. It's...
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA
WBRE

Volunteers needed for ‘Pick up the Poconos’ cleanup event

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers for its upcoming region-wide litter pick-up day. The event will be held September 24, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers can choose to help at over thirty locations across Wayne, Pike, Carbon, and Monroe counties. The PMBV says they are working […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania teen pulled into woodchipper pronounced dead

COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pennsylvania teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade wood chipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township. First responders transported Bedocs […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Panther Pantry helps Pocono students in need

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — What was once an art room inside Pocono Mountain West High School in Tobyhanna Township has now transformed into a food and hygiene pantry. The pantry is where students in the district can take what they need, free of charge. "We wanted to have more...
TOBYHANNA, PA
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
SUNBURY, PA
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Community Policy