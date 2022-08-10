Cary, N.C. — North Carolina FC fell to the visiting Central Valley Fuego FC on Saturday evening, a single goal deciding the match result. Goalkeeper Nick Holliday recorded his fifth start of the season, making three saves throughout the match to bring his total to 12. A physical battle throughout the full 90 and into stoppage time, the contest saw seven yellow cards administered amongst the two sides. Nathan Smith tallied the goal for Central Valley Fuego.

CARY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO