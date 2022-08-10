Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle Tribune
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Bulls best Shrimp 11-8, remain on top in East Division
Durham, N.C - Bulls third baseman Tristan Gray clubbed four hits, and catcher David Rodriguez and right fielder Grant Witherspoon each homered, while first baseman Jonathan Aranda’s clutch two-out bases-loaded single capped a six-run seventh inning as Durham defeated Jacksonville in a dramatic 11-8 victory on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls remain in first place in the International League East Division.
Bulls fry Shrimp 6-5, grab sole possession of 1st place
Durham, N.C. - Bulls shortstop Tristan Gray crushed his league-leading twenty-eighth home run of the season, while first baseman Jonathan Aranda clubbed three hits and drove in two runs as Durham moved into sole possession of first place in the International League East Division standings with a 6-5 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of a paid attendance of 9,193 fans on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
New Bern rolls past Heritage at HSOT Jamboree, 14-7
Wake Forest, N.C. — New Bern defeated Heritage 14-7 on Saturday at Trentini Stadium in the second part of a four-game set at the HighSchoolOT Jamboree at Wake Forest High School. The cream rose to the top on the initial series, as Heritage quarterback and NC State commit Lex...
Millbrook, Cardinal Gibbons battle in close scrimmage at HSOT Jamboree
Wake Forest, N.C. — The Millbrook Wildcats knocked off the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders, the defending 4A champions, by a final score of 10-7 during Saturday night’s HighSchoolOT Jamboree. Neither team scored in the second half it was a defensive battle. With about four minutes left in the second...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina FC fall to Central Valley Fuego FC In physical battle
Cary, N.C. — North Carolina FC fell to the visiting Central Valley Fuego FC on Saturday evening, a single goal deciding the match result. Goalkeeper Nick Holliday recorded his fifth start of the season, making three saves throughout the match to bring his total to 12. A physical battle throughout the full 90 and into stoppage time, the contest saw seven yellow cards administered amongst the two sides. Nathan Smith tallied the goal for Central Valley Fuego.
NC State's Jada Boyd won't return for 2022-23 basketball season
Raleigh, N.C. - Jada Boyd won't return as a member of the NC State women's basketball team this Fall. A school spokesperson told WRAL Boyd does not plan to enroll in school this year and therefore does not plan to return to the team. Certainly a shock for the Wolfpack...
Raleigh couple shares special connection after iconic Arby's sign comes down on Hillsborough Street
Raleigh, N.C. — The iconic, lighted Arby’s sign on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh disappeared in early July, and since that time, people have made dozens of social media posts to pay homage to what was once a Raleigh landmark. Of all of those posts, perhaps Julia and Matthew...
Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police investigate Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — There was a heavy police presence on Saturday night in Durham after a reported shooting. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area.
Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant
WILSON, N.C. — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the state capital, Raleigh.
Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk
Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer
Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
3 people injured in Durham shootings Friday
Durham, N.C. — Three people were injured in shootings in Durham on Friday. In the afternoon, the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting outside the EZ Mart on North Alston Avenue. Two men were shot by shots fired from a passing vehicle. They were taken to a local...
NC Highway Patrol in the mix for 2022's best looking cruiser
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is once again in the nationwide Best Looking Cruiser contest. A promotional photo for the patrol showed two of their cars at the Boylan Avenue bridge in Raleigh with the city skyline in the background. The contest has been organized in recent years by...
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the hurt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 girls, 2 boys shot during teen party at Raleigh club
Raleigh, N.C. — Six teenagers were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at a private party at a night club in Raleigh. All of the teenagers, four girls and two boys, are expected to survive their injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Raleigh Police Department...
6 teenagers hurt in shooting private party at Raleigh night club
Raleigh, N.C. — Six teenagers were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at a private party at night club in Raleigh. All of the teenagers are expected to survive from their injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department. One of the teens was shot in the arm and the bullet penetrated his lung.
Deputy shot and killed in southeastern Wake County
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed along Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road, near southeast Raleigh, before 2 a.m. At 5 a.m., Sheriff Gerald Baker held an emotional press conference,...
Police: Multiple people hurt from driver crashing SUV into Hardee's in Wilson
Wilson, N.C. — Traffic was shut down on a busy road in Wilson on Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a Hardee's. The driver crashed into the restaurant around 9:45 on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Road, according to police. A photo submitted to WRAL showed a...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0