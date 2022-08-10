Read full article on original website
Candidate deadline In Foley Approaching
FOLEY -- This fall, residents in Foley will head to the polls to vote for a mayor and two members of the city council. A notice from Foley City Administrator Sarah Brunn reminds candidates that they have until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to file the affidavits of candidacy at the city administrator’s office in city hall.
Benton Co. History: Poor Clares in Sauk Rapids Nearly 100 Years
