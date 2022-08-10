Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal on White Sox's bench again Tuesday in Game 1
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Grandal is out of the order for a second straight contest, but he will probably be back behind the plate for Game 2 on Tuesday. Seby Zavala will catch for Lance Lynn and hit ninth in the afternoon matchup.
White Sox offensive woes continue in 5-3 loss to Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday.Greinke allowed nine hits but didn't walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings.Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Nicky Lopez had a two-run single for the Royals, who on back-to-back four-game series for the first time since Aug. 11-18, 2014. Kansas City took three of four from visiting Boston before doing the same to Chicago.Cease (12-5) allowed three hits and one run...
White Sox play hot Royals in double header
After taking three of four home games from the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals will host a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. The White Sox will send right-hander Lance Lynn (2-4, 5.87 ERA) to the mound in one of the...
FOX Sports
Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series
Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
numberfire.com
Royals starting Nate Eaton in right field on Thursday
Kansas City Royals utility-man Nate Eaton is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Eaton will operate in right field after Hunter Dozier was moved to third base and Bobby Witt Jr. was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dylan Cease, our models project Eaton to score...
ESPN
Greinke helps Royals beat Cease, White Sox 5-3
Yardbarker
Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox outlook and odds Tue., 8/9: Young Royals set to play two against White Sox
Yardbarker
Watch: Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Sr. open Field of Dreams Game with a catch
The MLB returned to Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday night for the second Field of Dreams Game. Before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds took the diamond, Hall of Fame father and son, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., emerged from the mystical cornfields. As they made their way into...
Watch: White Sox' Lenyn Sosa hits first career home run
It's safe to say Lenyn Sosa's second stint with the White Sox is already going much better than the first. The Sox' infielder hit his first career home run in the top of the third inning against the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a doubleheader. Sosa was...
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
White Sox starter Dylan Cease looks to stay hot against Royals
That Dylan Cease All-Star Game snub looks worse by the day, with the Chicago White Sox right-hander still sporting a sub-2.00 ERA while in the midst of a five-game hot streak in advance of his next outing Thursday. Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA) will conclude the White Sox's four-game road series...
Yardbarker
White Sox look to keep going without Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox are just two games above .500, but they're very much in the race for the American League Central Division and the playoff spot that comes with it. The road got harder when they had to place All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a torn ligament in his left hand. He is expected to be out four to six weeks.
FOX Sports
Royals bring 2-1 series advantage over White Sox into game 4
Chicago White Sox (56-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (3-7, 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -186, Royals +156;...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel taking over center field for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Isbel will operate in center after Michael Taylor was benched versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Johnny Cueto, our models project Isbel to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
