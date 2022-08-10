Read full article on original website
19-year-old allegedly tied to deadly December shooting arrested; bail set at $1M
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting another man at the Waianae Boat Harbor in December last year. Sunday morning, 19-year-old Zaysten Vincent appeared in the police arrest logs under a second-degree murder offense, along with two firearms crimes. HNN previously reported Vincent was...
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of assaulting officer in Waikiki gun scare
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The man who sparked panic in Waikiki last week has been indicted by a grand jury, said officials on Friday. Authorities said 27-year-old James Spivey has been charged with first-degree assault after allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer while he was being apprehended. According to prosecutors, Spivey was...
Elderly man hospitalized with critical injuries following Kaneohe house fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire early Saturday morning left an elderly man critically injured on Oahu’s windward side. According to EMS officials, the 72-year-old man was burned and hospitalized for further care. HFD officials said they were called out just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. They were dispatched to...
Crews investigate late-night house fire in Makiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a large house fire Friday night in Makiki. The fire started about 10:30 p.m. at 2345 Makiki Heights Dr. Some 43 firefighters responded, initiating an “aggressive fire attack” and searching for any occupants. Crews on-scene were subsequently able to confirm that two...
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept out to sea off a Puna beach on Thursday afternoon, emergency responders said. The search for the 14-year-old continues. Officials responded to a report of multiple swimmers in distress around 3:20 p.m....
‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
Free flights for Hawaii veterans to visit memorials built in their honor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A treat for our Hawaii veterans!. Honor Flight Network is partnering with Alaska Airlines to fly Hawaii veterans — for free — to the Nation’s Capital so they can visit memorials made in their honor. In a press conference held Thursday, the Veterans Organization...
Westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway remain closed in Iwilei following water main break
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water main break has closed westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway at Alakawa Street, snarling traffic in the area. The break happened about &;30 a.m. and there was no immediate word on when lanes might reopen. The Board of Water Supply said a 16-inch main broke near...
Open House: Newly renovated penthouse at One Kalakaua and resort style condo in Downtown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. Welcome to One Kalakaua. This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath renovated penthouse unit faces...
‘Just awesome’: Students celebrate successful launch of payload on NASA rocket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The hard work of UH students took centerstage this week at a NASA facility. Not only was their experiment strapped to a rocket, but it could go a long way in changing space travel. “I could give some poetic speech similar to JFK”s to the moon speech...
HNN receives prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award in digital category
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has received a prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award in the digital category, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced on Thursday. The Edward R. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. HNN’s award for digital is a result of the...
Rainbow Wahine soccer heads to Arizona to begin 2022 non-conference slate
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team is on their way to Arizona to begin their non-conference slate of games in the 2022 season. The Wahine start their trip on Sunday in flagstaff, taking on Northern Arizona, the first true test of the year after they closed training camp on Friday.
Waving signs and making calls: Candidates make final push for primary election votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While much of Hawaii’s campaigning has shifted to online and mail, the political tradition of sign-waving was alive and well Saturday. Volunteers made a final push on primary election day ― especially those involved in the hotly-contested Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. “Every vote absolutely...
Some candidates worry negative ads, scandals are discouraging voter turnout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The voter turnout this primary is expected to lag the record turnout in 2020. While turnout isn’t benefiting from a bitter presidential race and a hotly contested primary for Honolulu mayor like 2020, some candidates worry the recent slew of negative attacks is discouraging people from voting this year.
