Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore boy, 9, allegedly shoots girl, 15, on her front porch; family claims it was no accident
A 9-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Nykayia Strawder over the weekend, and her family claims it was no accident. The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) on Sunday identified the 9-year-old suspect in the Aug. 6 shooting that occurred at Strawder's family home on the 600 block on Linnard Street, saying the boy was "playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking the 15-year-old in the head."
'I will get justice': Heartbroken mother of 15-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore demands answers
BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder is demanding answers after the shooting death of her daughter Saturday night in Edmondson Village. It happened in the 600-block of Linnard Street."My last thing I said to my child was, 'I love you.' She said, 'I love you too mother,'" Nykerah Strawder told WJZ through tears. Police said a 9-year-old boy shot Nykayla on her mother's front porch, dropped the weapon, then ran. Under a new state law, the child cannot be charged due to his age. But an adult could face charges if they were negligent in securing the weapon. ...
Man, 28, arrested in deadly Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- Two months after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in southwest Baltimore, police have made an arrest in his murder, authorities said Thursday.Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Tyrone Walker the evening of June 5 in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue, Baltimore Police said in a news release.Davenport is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and various firearm offenses in the case, according to a search of court records.The charges stem from a shooting reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 5. Patrol officers called to the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue found Walker shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led police to zero in on Davenport, who was taken into custody Aug. 4 in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
25-year-old Baltimore man shot and killed in Washington, D.C., police say
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon.Officers were called to 5100 block of Call Place SE about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.Wolf was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Investigators are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in the case, whose image was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.A $25,000 award is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be submitted by sending a text message to 50411.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Funeral arrangements scheduled for Nykayla Strawder
BALTIMORE – Funeral arrangements have been made for Nykayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch over the weekend.A viewing is set for next Thursday at Wylie Funeral Home. It will be followed by a funeral the next morning at True Christian Faith Temple, according to a listing on the funeral home's website.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Saturday night, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search for answers and...
All four siblings who were allegedly abducted from their home are found safe and well after overnight search - as man, 28, with Joker-themed face tattoos goes on the run
Four children who vanished after getting into a car with a man covered in face tattoos have been found safe and well. Joshua Carter, 28, was seen taking the kids from an address at The Leap, north of Mackay, Queensland around 11.30am on Thursday in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found
THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.
Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
Mayor Scott says 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder would be alive if gun was properly secured
BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder told WJZ Tuesday that she is picking out a casket and has written an obituary for her daughter as she still seeks answers in her child's death. Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot her daughter accidentally on the Strawder's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village. The gun belonged to a relative of the boy who works as a security officer, authorities said. While an adult can face a charge for failing to secure a weapon, the 9-year-old boy cannot be charged because of his age under a new Maryland law.The victim's mother,...
Man found shot inside vehicle in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol on the east side of the city responded to ShotSpotter alerts indicating that someone had fired a weapon in the 1400 block of North Montford Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Comments / 0