▶️ Redmond Police want to hear from parents after child porn suspect arrested

centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer stolen, thrown in dumpster
A man convicted of multiple property crimes gets more than years in prison. And prosecutors say as a result of one of those crimes, he threw away some of the ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer. Sawyer was kidnapped and murdered by a Central Oregon Community College security guard in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Police: Bend man charged in theft ring of 44,000 stolen catalytic converters
A Bend man is one of 14 people indicted in a multi-state theft ring that trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since 2021 from up and down the West Coast, police said Friday. According to Beaverton Police, the investigation centered in the Portland metro area, but spanned over six...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras marijuana grow op bust Friday a continuation of June investigation
Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) seized more than 800 marijuana plants while serving a search warrant in Madras Friday. It was the continuation of an investigation into a Chinese cartel that resulted in a record bust in June. CODE said the warrant at a home on NE 10th Street near...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Car fire in northeast Bend lights up the night, no injuries reported
A vehicle caught fire in Northeast Bend late Friday night, fortunately there were no injuries. Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the call just off Boyd Acres Road around midnight Friday. The fire started when gasoline vapor ignited as someone was filling a generator next to the car, according to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1st Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival takes over Drake Park
With the stress of planning summer vacations and the start of the school year around the corner, it’s more important than ever to take care of your mental health. An event in Drake Park on Sunday looked to spread that message. The first ever Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend-La Pine school bus safety event next week for new riders
New bus riders, kindergarten students and their families are invited to learn about bus safety and take a spin on a school bus during the Winnie the Pooh School Bus Safety programs at Bend Transportation Department’s Bus Center August 16 and 17. During the events, families will watch a short movie featuring Winnie the Pooh, learn about the rules of bus riding and ride a bus together.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend Park and Rec fall program registration coming, and you need to move fast
Registration for fall recreation programs at Bend Park and Recreation District opens next week. Fall programs run from September through December. BPRD said programs “include youth and adult activities, no-school day programs, arts, outdoors, swimming, sports and ice season favorites including skating, hockey and curling.” The full schedule can be found in the Fall 2022 Online Playbook.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Wreaths Across America’ exhibit honoring veterans makes Bend stop
A mobile museum honoring veterans makes a stop in Bend Friday. The exhibit was brought by the nonprofit “Wreaths Across America” at Bend Factory Stores. Visitors were able to learn about the service and sacrifice of veterans from around the nation through interactive exhibits. “So the whole objective...
centraloregondaily.com
Sunriver Art Fair this weekend
The Sunriver Art Fair returned to the village Friday, more than 75 booths of arts and crafts. It’s free and runs through this Sunday. Visitors can also pick up a “passport” that gets stamped at various booths, and then drop it off into a raffle barrel to win prizes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2nd Redmond Music & Arts Festival welcomes 20 local artists
At the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond, voices and instruments filled the air over the weekend. The 2nd annual Redmond Music and Arts festival ran Friday through Sunday. More than 20 local bands and artists were featured, along with up to 10 food and art vendors for visitors to enjoy.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North coach lobbying to have team added to LL World Series
Bend North Little League coach says he’s not done fighting to get his team into the World Series following Thursday’s controversial ending to the Northwest Regional Final. He’s asking Little League Baseball to add an 11th team — Bend North — to the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania next week.
centraloregondaily.com
Popular art show returns to Sunriver
From paintings to jewelry, the Village at Sunriver was transformed into an outdoor art gallery on Saturday. The Sunriver Art Fair returned for its 14th outing with 73 artists displaying their work. The juried show is popular with both artists and patrons. “We’ve had a number them report to us...
