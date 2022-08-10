Read full article on original website
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Hawkins Co. BOE to vote on $40 school supply allotment per student
Parents in Hawkins Co. could see some financial help this school year. The Board of Education is set to vote on moving $250,000 from the General Purpose Fund to the Instructional Supply Allotment to help purchase school supplies for students.
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Taking a look at “Charolais Hills”
Evans & Evans Realtor Dylan Holly, showcases Charolais Hills, a new development located near Gray in Washington County, Tennessee. For more information call 423-430 7807 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
Coalition For Kids to hold Tailgate Party & $10,000 Reverse Raffle
Coalition For Kids Executive Director Randy Hensley, previews their upcoming Tailgate Party & Reverse Raffle at the Johnson City Country Club on September 1st!
Living Well: Feeding our Communities
(WJHL) Amy tells us about a partnership between Holston Medical Group and the YMCA of Greater Kingsport that is working to address food insecurity in our region. To learn more about the program visit www.ymcakpt.org or visit www.HolstonMedicalGroup.com.
Meet the Mountains Festival
(WJHL) Festival director Ashley Cavender tells us about this year’s Meet the Mountains festival to be held August 19th and 20th in Johnson City. For more information visit www.MTMFest.com.
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Touring a brand new home just coming on the market in Charolais Hills
Evans & Evans Realtor Dylan Holly, takes us for a tour of this gorgeous new custom built 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Charolais Hills near Gray, Tennessee. For more information call 423-430-7807 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate.
A great line-up of events coming to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Charlene Baker gets us ready for the BCCM’s Speaker Series, Farm & Fun Time, and the Bristol Rhythm Green Team/HOKA 5K Plog!. For more information check out birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
New breakfast menu items at Cakebuds Bakery
Cakebuds owner Timmy Norman, shares with us the tasty new biscuits and other breakfast menu items available on Thursdays and Fridays at Cakebuds!. For more information call 423-946-5263 or go to mycakebuds.com.
