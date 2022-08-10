ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness

Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness. Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares …. United Way of Greater Kingsport hosting campaign …. Flooding on Toll Branch Road in Carter County. Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river. LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee...
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Flooding on Toll Branch Road in Carter County

Video courtesy of the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department. United Way of Greater Kingsport hosting campaign …. Ballad Health delivers diapers, baby wipes to flood …. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating school …. Local school bus driver shortage causes route issues. Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities

Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities. KPD busts car theft rings run by minors, 33 cars …. United Way of Greater Kingsport hosting campaign …. LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee …. Lee, Haslam head effort put right-to-work in the …. Hawkins Co. Schools asks all...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
City
Bristol, VA
State
Tennessee State
Bristol, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
wjhl.com

Community Heroes: Letcher County educator tirelessly helps flood victims

Community Heroes: Letcher County educator tirelessly helps flood victims. Community Heroes: Letcher County educator tirelessly …. United Way of Greater Kingsport hosting campaign …. Flooding on Toll Branch Road in Carter County. Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river. LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee …. Lee, Haslam...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wjhl.com

Free Health Fair at Johnson City Community Health Center

(WJHL) Vanessa Smith tells us about the a health fair hosted by ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center on Saturday, August 13th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13, 2022. The health fair is free and...
wjhl.com

Mark Pets 8/11

KPD busts car theft rings run by minors, 33 cars …. United Way of Greater Kingsport hosting campaign …. LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee …. Lee, Haslam head effort put right-to-work in the …. Hawkins Co. Schools asks all parents to apply for …. JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County. Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in …. Mayors in Sullivan, Washington each spent $100K plus …. Bristol, Va. City Council passes ordinance banning …. Neighbors of proposed Johnson City subdivision win …. Bucs put on the...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Embezzlement#Fish#Heavy Rain#Cleetus Cars
wjhl.com

Teens accused of causing $11K in damage to Kingsport-area church

Teens accused of causing $11K in damage to Kingsport-area church. Teens accused of causing $11K in damage to Kingsport-area …. Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities. Mark Pets 8/11. KPD busts car theft rings run by minors, 33 cars …. United Way of Greater Kingsport hosting campaign...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Storm Team Student of the Week

United Way of Greater Kingsport hosting campaign …. LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee …. Lee, Haslam head effort put right-to-work in the …. Hawkins Co. Schools asks all parents to apply for …. JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement. Teens accused of causing $11K in damage to...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wjhl.com

HMG stresses importance of fall physicals for students

HMG stresses importance of fall physicals for students. United Way of Greater Kingsport hosting campaign …. LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee …. Lee, Haslam head effort put right-to-work in the …. Hawkins Co. Schools asks all parents to apply for …. JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Living Well: Feeding our Communities

(WJHL) Amy tells us about a partnership between Holston Medical Group and the YMCA of Greater Kingsport that is working to address food insecurity in our region. To learn more about the program visit www.ymcakpt.org or visit www.HolstonMedicalGroup.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Meet the Mountains Festival

(WJHL) Festival director Ashley Cavender tells us about this year’s Meet the Mountains festival to be held August 19th and 20th in Johnson City. For more information visit www.MTMFest.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

New breakfast menu items at Cakebuds Bakery

Cakebuds owner Timmy Norman, shares with us the tasty new biscuits and other breakfast menu items available on Thursdays and Fridays at Cakebuds!. For more information call 423-946-5263 or go to mycakebuds.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy