ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Blount County Schools found lead in +10% of drinking water sources

By By Amy Beth Miller
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7Chy_0hBFYWf600

More than 10% of the water fountains and sinks Blount County Schools tested this year showed high levels of lead in the water, with results from one school still pending.

Of the 925 sources of drinking water tested during spring break in March, 95 showed levels of lead greater than 20 parts per billion, the level at which the state of Tennessee requires action. Another 30 showed levels of 15-20 ppb. As required by federal law, any site with results of more than 15 ppb were turned off until they could be cleaned and resampled, according to James Duke, BCS supervisor of facilities and capital projects.

Early in the summer BCS cleaned aerators and resampled water but has not received results yet from the second round of testing this year, Duke wrote in an email reply to The Daily Times.

Federal and state law require public notice of any results exceeding 20 ppb, and Duke said BCS notified the parents of students attending the affected schools, along with the Blount County Health Department and Blount County Board of Education.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say, “There is no known safe level of lead in a child’s blood.” According to the EPA, even low levels of lead in children’s blood can lead to learning problems, behavior problems, lower IQ, hyperactivity, slowed growth, hearing problems and anemia.

Five Blount County schools had no water problems, and another five had only one site above 20 ppb.

Possible source

However, at Carpenters Middle School nearly 42% of the drinking water sources had lead levels higher than 20 ppb, and at Montvale Elementary nearly 41%.

Duke said he asked the South Blount Utility District to check its water system “and it came back clear.”

He noted that Carpenters, Union Grove and Heritage middle schools primarily had high levels in their science sections, where the water may not be used often. He explained that brass fittings can leach lead even if the amount used in them was miniscule. ‘We may either have to replace fittings or implement a plan of regularly flushing the science lab sinks,” Duke said.

He said he received permission from the Tennessee Department of Health to open the faucets in the science rooms with a sign saying “Do Not Drink,” and he gave school principals that option so the sinks can be used for lessons.

Results from the March tests have come back come back intermittently throughout the year, Duke said, and as of Tuesday (Aug. 9) the district still had not received the results from Walland Elementary School.

This is the second round of testing since a state law took effect in 2019 requiring districts to test all sources of drinking water in schools built before 1998 and to remove the source from service if lead exceeded 20 ppb.

Blount County Schools opted to test all schools, and in this round the one with the most lead problems was CMS, which opened in 2001, after laws mandating “lead free” pipes and solder.

The BCS testing this year was funded by a federal Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act grant through the Tennessee Department of Health.

In 2019 researchers from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and Nutrition Policy Institute at the University of California reported that in a dozen states with school drinking water testing programs, 44% of schools had at least one water sample with lead at or above the level the state required action, and 12% of all test samples were above their state action level.

Maryville City Schools has not had any water with lead levels that needed to be addressed since the law took effect in 2019, according to Director Mike Winstead.

For Alcoa City Schools most of the high lead levels it has found have been in the middle school, including four restroom sinks tested in 2021 with levels ranging from 24 to 54.7 ppb. The district’s high school and intermediate school do not have to be tested under the state law.

Water bottle fillers

Separate from the lead testing, Blount County Schools has been replacing old water fountains with water bottle filling stations to reduce the spread of disease.

Over the summer the district installed 50 new stations throughout the schools, using $42,250 from an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grant to buy the equipment.

“It’s a great partnership and will hopefully reduce the levels of strep throat and other communicable diseases throughout the school system,” Duke said.

In recently installed bottle filler sites, he said, the lead testing results were “negligible,” less than 0.196 ppb.

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Anderson County Schools implement new security measures

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — As a new school year gets underway, the Anderson County school district is implementing additional security measures to keep students and staff safe. This year's most significant implementation is an online tool that allows teachers and staff to report a potentially dangerous situation and receive...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Education
Blount County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Blount County, TN
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, non-exempt Administrative Assistant II (Office Manager) to work within the Permit Center Front Office of the health department. This position is responsible for supervision and management of Permit Center Front Office employees. Duties will include providing supervision, planning, data management, training, customer service, and other duties as assigned. Required to participate in preparedness exercises/event at times. Reports to the Environmental Health Director. Must possess and maintain a valid North Carolina Driver's License. Starting salary is: $37,627.47 (Grade 21). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Completion of high school or equivalent and five years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a two-year secretarial science or business administration program and three years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a four-year program in a college or university preferably with a major emphasis on coursework in business administration, public administration, or other related field and six months of administrative or office management experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to: Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway Street; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing Date: Friday, August 12th, 2022. 23e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WATE

Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Fountains#Water Testing#Water Systems#Water Bottle#Blount County Schools#Bcs
WBIR

Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from doxoINSIGHTS found how much Knoxville residents are spending on their monthly bills. On average, Knoxville residents spend $1,645 per month on bills, the report said. That is 5.1% lower than the state average of $1,734. Knoxville residents pay even less than the national average of $2,003.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Cancelled town hall meeting triggers harsh responses

It began with a simple post on social media last weekend advertising a town hall meeting in West Knox County to discuss “possible events in Knox County or even our own neighborhoods due to social chaos or economic and/or political disruptions.”. Some people were disturbed by the event, which...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Hundreds of John Sevier Elementary students learn a life-saving skill

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First, second and third grade students at John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville spend the first full week of school going to John Sevier Pool during their PE class. That’s because they are learning how to swim. It’s a tradition that’s been happening for nearly...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
443
Followers
360
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy