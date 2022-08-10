ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Taylor, Hannum to receive 2021 and 2022 Community Leadership Awards

By From Leadership Blount
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEtLc_0hBFYVmN00

Tom Taylor and Sharon Hannum are the 2021 and 2022 recipients of the Community Leadership Awards. The Community Leadership Award was first instituted in 2000 by Leadership Blount to recognize individuals whose sustained actions and leadership reflect the commitment to life-long service that is promoted by Leadership Blount.

Taylor and Hannum will be recognized at a Community Leadership Award Dinner on Aug. 16 at Clayton Center for the Arts for all Leadership Blount dues-paying alumni and special guests. Leadership Blount is honored to acknowledge these Blount County natives for their outstanding service to our community.

Taylor graduated from Maryville High School and received a Bachelor of Science and honorary doctorate from Maryville College. He did graduate work at the University of Tennessee Medical Units in Memphis and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Department of Ecology.

Taylor is a former owner (and now employee) of Commercial Cutting Equipment Inc., a commercial lawn equipment dealership in Maryville. From 1974 until 2004, he was a partner in Drake Auto Parts. From 1985 until 1992, he and his wife, Nan, founded and operated Morningside Inn restaurant, now RT Lodge in the former home of Maryville College presidents in the Maryville College woods. He was elected to the Maryville City Council in 2001, served as vice mayor from 2004-2008, and mayor from 2008-2020.

For five years in the ‘70s, he held a faculty position in the Department of Biology at Maryville College and was director of the National Park Service Youth Conservation Corps at Tremont in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Starting from his participation in Boy Scouts in his youth, the outdoors have always been a huge part of his life. He is also a member of the Executive board of the Great Smoky Mountains Council, BSA.

His community leadership roles also include chairman of the Blount County Library Board of Trustees during the building of the current Blount County Public Library as well as chairing the Fort Loudoun Regional Library Board and the State of Tennessee Advisory Council on Libraries. He continues to serve on several state and local boards, but is particularly involved as one of the founders and current board chair of SMiles, a ride sharing program for seniors sponsored by the Blount County Community Action Agency.

Taylor is married to the former Nan Krause of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, also a graduate of Maryville College. The Taylors have two married sons plus four grandchildren. The Taylors also have an enjoyable pastime of raising and showing AKC registered and championship quality bloodhounds.

Hannum graduated from Maryville High School and attended Draughon’s Business College (currently South College) in pursuit of an associate’s degree in business administration.

Though currently retired, Hannum spent seven years as an employee of the Carborundum Company, Pollution Control Division in Knoxville. She then transitioned to Aluminum Company of America, now known as Arconic, and formerly known as Alcoa Inc., where she worked for 30 years as a unit and shift supervisor in the North Ingot Department before transferring to the Maintenance, Engineering and Utilities division of Tennessee Operations as an area coordinator.

Hannum is the mother of one son, Robert Todd Hannum, who is the light and joy of her life, and through him has a wonderful daughter-in-love, Aisha and an amazing granddaughter Amara. Hannum is devoted to her family and church, St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church of Maryville where she serves as a licensed exhorter, class leader, director of evangelism, prayer ministry coordinator, Sunday school teacher, facilitator for Daughters of Imani Girls Mentoring Program and facilitator for Seniors Plus Adult Ministry.

She also has a number of community leadership roles that include the Maryville District Director of the Department of Christian Education and the District Director of Intercessory Prayer, as well as a member of the District Evangelism Ministry. She further serves her church in the capacity of Tennessee Conference Director of Christian Education and has served as a co-coordinator of the Mid-West Episcopal Area Youth Leadership Institute for the past 10 years. Additionally, Hannum has been appointed to the Connectional Board of Discipline Codification.

She serves as a member of the Budget Committee for Blount County Government, chair of the Jail Inspection Committee for Blount County Government, chaplain for Blount County Corrections and coordinator for the Women’s Volunteers; East Tennessee Foundation Board of Trustees and chair of the Board Development Committee, co-chair of Human Resources Committee and member of the Executive Board; co-moderator of the Blount County Ecumenical Action Council; facilitates the Women in Business Focus Group and is a member of the Homeless Coalition.

Hannum serves as vice-president of Blount County United, and chair of the Civic Committee. She developed and implemented the Accelerated Candidate Leadership Development Program (ACT) specifically designed to cultivate emerging young leaders to prepare them to run for public office or to serve in governmental volunteer positions and board appointments.

Taylor is the 21st recipient of the Community Leadership Award and Hannum is the 22nd recipient of the Community Leadership Awards. They join a distinguished list of previous honorees: the late Harwell Proffitt, the late Tutt Bradford, the late Dean Stone, Dr. Sue Wyatt, the late Geraldine Upton, the late Joe Ingram, Gary Hensley, Joy Bishop, the late Fred Forster, Joe Dawson, Rick Shepard, US Attorney Doug Overbey, Virginia Hardwick, Boyce Smith, Bill Proffitt, Sr., Carolyn Forster, Dick Ray, Randy Burleson, Bob Booker and Bryan Daniels.

Leadership Blount strengthens our community by educating and inspiring current and emerging leaders to engage in active, lifelong service. A volunteer Board of Directors and an Executive Director oversee the development of curriculum and administration of three programs: Leadership Blount, Discover Blount, and Leadership Roundtable. Leadership Blount is designated by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) organization.

For more information, contact Leadership Blount, 865-984-9368, or email office@leadershipbount.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cn.edu

President Fowler announces C-N transitions

As the fall semester begins on Carson-Newman’s campus, President Charles A. Fowler announced transitions within the University. The transitional plan positions the University for success in carrying out its mission. “Carson-Newman is richly blessed and there is perhaps no better example of this than the devotion demonstrated by those...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
tn.gov

278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducting change of command

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert, who...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Walden prepares to assume new role

LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- Just a few years after graduating from the Alabama School of Law, Zach Walden has been elected the Eighth Judicial District Criminal Court Judge. With an interest in criminal justice Walden attended East Tennessee State University. During his years there, Walden decided to attend law school. But he always knew he “wanted to come back home.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Maryville, TN
Government
County
Blount County, TN
Blount County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
City
Maryville, TN
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Between the Lake Blues Festival coming soon to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sounds of the Blues is coming to Jefferson City as the Between the Lakes Blues festival featuring an international artist, Wayne Baker Brooks. Between the Lakes Blues will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic downtown Jefferson City. The event will also feature special guest entertainment and the BBq865 food truck.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Overbey
Person
Aisha
WBIR

Anderson County Schools implement new security measures

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — As a new school year gets underway, the Anderson County school district is implementing additional security measures to keep students and staff safe. This year's most significant implementation is an online tool that allows teachers and staff to report a potentially dangerous situation and receive...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hundreds of John Sevier Elementary students learn a life-saving skill

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First, second and third grade students at John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville spend the first full week of school going to John Sevier Pool during their PE class. That’s because they are learning how to swim. It’s a tradition that’s been happening for nearly...
MARYVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Youth Leadership#Maryville College#University Of Tennessee#Leadership Institute#Maryville High School#Drake Auto Parts#Morningside Inn#Rt Lodge#Department
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Cancelled town hall meeting triggers harsh responses

It began with a simple post on social media last weekend advertising a town hall meeting in West Knox County to discuss “possible events in Knox County or even our own neighborhoods due to social chaos or economic and/or political disruptions.”. Some people were disturbed by the event, which...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee teacher shortages puts gubernatorial candidates at odds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee school districts are facing a workforce shortage as the state is short nearly 2,000 educators. In a speaking engagement in Knoxville, Tuesday Governor Bill Lee addressed how it impacts Tennessee school children. “We’re a rapidly growing state we have kids coming here every day, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
newstalk987.com

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Richy Kreme Donuts 2 opens in Rocky Hill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Richy Kreme Donuts opened over a week after the announcement of expanding the business to Knoxville. The owners announced in July that they were expanding the business to Rocky Hill after being in Maryville for 74 years. The company was founded by Marion Richardson, and the new owners purchased the company in 2021 to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
444
Followers
360
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy