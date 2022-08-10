Taylor, Hannum to receive 2021 and 2022 Community Leadership Awards

Tom Taylor and Sharon Hannum are the 2021 and 2022 recipients of the Community Leadership Awards. The Community Leadership Award was first instituted in 2000 by Leadership Blount to recognize individuals whose sustained actions and leadership reflect the commitment to life-long service that is promoted by Leadership Blount.

Taylor and Hannum will be recognized at a Community Leadership Award Dinner on Aug. 16 at Clayton Center for the Arts for all Leadership Blount dues-paying alumni and special guests. Leadership Blount is honored to acknowledge these Blount County natives for their outstanding service to our community.

Taylor graduated from Maryville High School and received a Bachelor of Science and honorary doctorate from Maryville College. He did graduate work at the University of Tennessee Medical Units in Memphis and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Department of Ecology.

Taylor is a former owner (and now employee) of Commercial Cutting Equipment Inc., a commercial lawn equipment dealership in Maryville. From 1974 until 2004, he was a partner in Drake Auto Parts. From 1985 until 1992, he and his wife, Nan, founded and operated Morningside Inn restaurant, now RT Lodge in the former home of Maryville College presidents in the Maryville College woods. He was elected to the Maryville City Council in 2001, served as vice mayor from 2004-2008, and mayor from 2008-2020.

For five years in the ‘70s, he held a faculty position in the Department of Biology at Maryville College and was director of the National Park Service Youth Conservation Corps at Tremont in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Starting from his participation in Boy Scouts in his youth, the outdoors have always been a huge part of his life. He is also a member of the Executive board of the Great Smoky Mountains Council, BSA.

His community leadership roles also include chairman of the Blount County Library Board of Trustees during the building of the current Blount County Public Library as well as chairing the Fort Loudoun Regional Library Board and the State of Tennessee Advisory Council on Libraries. He continues to serve on several state and local boards, but is particularly involved as one of the founders and current board chair of SMiles, a ride sharing program for seniors sponsored by the Blount County Community Action Agency.

Taylor is married to the former Nan Krause of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, also a graduate of Maryville College. The Taylors have two married sons plus four grandchildren. The Taylors also have an enjoyable pastime of raising and showing AKC registered and championship quality bloodhounds.

Hannum graduated from Maryville High School and attended Draughon’s Business College (currently South College) in pursuit of an associate’s degree in business administration.

Though currently retired, Hannum spent seven years as an employee of the Carborundum Company, Pollution Control Division in Knoxville. She then transitioned to Aluminum Company of America, now known as Arconic, and formerly known as Alcoa Inc., where she worked for 30 years as a unit and shift supervisor in the North Ingot Department before transferring to the Maintenance, Engineering and Utilities division of Tennessee Operations as an area coordinator.

Hannum is the mother of one son, Robert Todd Hannum, who is the light and joy of her life, and through him has a wonderful daughter-in-love, Aisha and an amazing granddaughter Amara. Hannum is devoted to her family and church, St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church of Maryville where she serves as a licensed exhorter, class leader, director of evangelism, prayer ministry coordinator, Sunday school teacher, facilitator for Daughters of Imani Girls Mentoring Program and facilitator for Seniors Plus Adult Ministry.

She also has a number of community leadership roles that include the Maryville District Director of the Department of Christian Education and the District Director of Intercessory Prayer, as well as a member of the District Evangelism Ministry. She further serves her church in the capacity of Tennessee Conference Director of Christian Education and has served as a co-coordinator of the Mid-West Episcopal Area Youth Leadership Institute for the past 10 years. Additionally, Hannum has been appointed to the Connectional Board of Discipline Codification.

She serves as a member of the Budget Committee for Blount County Government, chair of the Jail Inspection Committee for Blount County Government, chaplain for Blount County Corrections and coordinator for the Women’s Volunteers; East Tennessee Foundation Board of Trustees and chair of the Board Development Committee, co-chair of Human Resources Committee and member of the Executive Board; co-moderator of the Blount County Ecumenical Action Council; facilitates the Women in Business Focus Group and is a member of the Homeless Coalition.

Hannum serves as vice-president of Blount County United, and chair of the Civic Committee. She developed and implemented the Accelerated Candidate Leadership Development Program (ACT) specifically designed to cultivate emerging young leaders to prepare them to run for public office or to serve in governmental volunteer positions and board appointments.

Taylor is the 21st recipient of the Community Leadership Award and Hannum is the 22nd recipient of the Community Leadership Awards. They join a distinguished list of previous honorees: the late Harwell Proffitt, the late Tutt Bradford, the late Dean Stone, Dr. Sue Wyatt, the late Geraldine Upton, the late Joe Ingram, Gary Hensley, Joy Bishop, the late Fred Forster, Joe Dawson, Rick Shepard, US Attorney Doug Overbey, Virginia Hardwick, Boyce Smith, Bill Proffitt, Sr., Carolyn Forster, Dick Ray, Randy Burleson, Bob Booker and Bryan Daniels.

Leadership Blount strengthens our community by educating and inspiring current and emerging leaders to engage in active, lifelong service. A volunteer Board of Directors and an Executive Director oversee the development of curriculum and administration of three programs: Leadership Blount, Discover Blount, and Leadership Roundtable. Leadership Blount is designated by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) organization.

