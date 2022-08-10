ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Thomas, Spicer advance in Rice County sheriff race

By Kristine Goodrich
Lonsdale Area News-Review
Lonsdale Area News-Review
 2 days ago

In the Rice County sheriff primary, Incumbent Sheriff Jesse Thomas and Sgt. Ross Spicer advanced to the November election.

Thomas, who was appointed sheriff in November following a retirement, was the top vote-getter by a sizable margin. He received 5,245 votes — nearly 64%.

Spicer, who is an investigations sergeant in the Sheriff's Office, received 1,864 votes —about 23%.

Former Northfield police officer Richard Bailey finished third with 1,113 votes — 14%.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Rice County, MN
Government
County
Rice County, MN
City
Spicer, MN
City
Rice, MN
City
Ross, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Police#Politics Local#Election Local#The Sheriff S Office
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lonsdale Area News-Review

Lonsdale Area News-Review

Lonsdale, MN
22
Followers
158
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonsdale Area News-Review has been serving the Lonsdale area since 2006 and publishes Tuesday and online at www.LonsdaleNewsReview.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/lonsdale_area_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy