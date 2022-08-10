ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Townhouse development

By Courtesy of Jeff and Sherri Robinson
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQYPh_0hBFYT0v00

Along Hall Road beside Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, owners Jeff and Sherri Robinson are planning to build six town homes. This graphic is a visual concept for the design.

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Robb Report

Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane.   A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates.   The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Townhouse#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Blackhorse Pub Brewery
The Independent

The ‘anti-renovation’ kitchen renovation

Finally, 2022 is the year of the holiday. We have lugged the monstrous portmanteau of “staycationing” around for too long, and are investing instead in international trips of a lifetime to scratch the travel itch we’ve been nursing since March 2020. However, forays afar are having knock-on effects on the design industry. These days, the toss-up between a new kitchen and a bucket-list holiday is determined by a biased coin with a taste for mai tais and white sandy beaches. But this doesn’t need to prohibit a little home improvement along the way. Traditionally, June and July are the busiest...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
444
Followers
360
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy