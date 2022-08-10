ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

DENSO in Maryville is $11 million closer to becoming an EV manufacturing hub

By By Ashley Depew
The Daily Times
 1 day ago

Announced in 2017 as a four-year plan and $1 billion investment, DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee Inc. has been slow to transform the car part manufacturer into a hub for electric vehicle parts and safety systems.

But progress is moving in the right direction.

Within the last few months, DENSO has invested $11 million in plant renovations.

Spokesperson for DENSO, David Lazar, said $10.7 million valued in construction completed during June is part of the transformation. In July, DENSO permitted another $319,375 worth of renovations.

Lazar said in an email to The Daily Times, “... our development activities span the Maryville campus. This includes Building 204, along with manufacturing areas, offices and communal spaces. We’ve even installed EV chargers in our parking lot.”

Former reporting from The Daily Times states that Building 204 was opened in December 2018 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Reporting adds that the renovation expanded the manufacturing campus with 335,900 square feet of indoor industrial space and was established as the future home for the new, transformative technology.

“While things like the pandemic and industry issues have presented challenges to many companies, including DENSO, we’re making steady progress in these developments, as well as in other key areas like hiring,” Lazar said.

When DENSO made the announcement nearly five years ago, the $1 billion investment included 1,000 new jobs in Maryville. An October 2017 news release from the manufacturer states that the new jobs will be in production and support, including roles for technicians and engineers.

DENSO also announced that the investments will make the Maryville plant a “primary manufacturing center in North America for electrification and safety systems.”

The release adds that the new vehicle systems made in Maryville, “will play a crucial role in meeting increasing electric vehicle demand.”

EV demand

A July release from AAA — The Auto Club states that a national survey by the group found that 25% of people plan to purchase a fully electric vehicle — not a hybrid — the next time they’re shopping for a car. And of that quarter, 77% wanted to save money with an EV by not having to visit the gas pump.

“Record-high gas prices have brought the cost of owning an EV more in line with a standard gasoline-powered vehicle,” Spokesperson for AAA, Megan Cooper, said in the release. “Although it may cost more money up front, EVs cost less to charge, maintain, and are more efficient.”

EV sales have continued to incline, the release adds. And industry predictions state that by 2050, 50% of vehicles on the road will be electric.

Ryan Stanton, senior project manager for EV Evolution at the Tennessee Valley Authority, spoke during a statewide Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council roundtable in July. A release from the discussion states that Stanton said growth in EVs will contribute to an increase in the power grid over the next two decades.

“TVA is confident we can meet that increased demand through current and additional capacity,” Stanton said.

He added that currently, TVA services about 27,000 EVs and has a goal to increase that service to 200,000 by 2028; “that would still only make up about a half a percent of TVA’s load today,” Stanton said.

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

