Mask mandates required again in GSMNP buildings

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park issued a COVID-19 mask requirement last Friday, Aug. 5, for all federal buildings, including the Visitor Centers, Campground Offices and restrooms, according to spokesperson Dana Soehn.

An alert posted to the main page for the GSMNP website states, “Consistent with CDC guidance regarding areas of substantial or high transmission, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask inside all park buildings.”

The National Park Service follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool to allow public lands managers the authority to guide mask mandates.

The tool, found under “COVID-19 by County” on the CDC’s website, has an option to chose location, find what level of transmission the community is at and learn what prevention steps should be taken in that specific county.

Blount County, which provides access points into the GSMNP, is at a high community level. Prevention steps include wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.

Cocke and Sevier Counties also border the GSMNP and are marked with high community levels by the CDC.

Soehn said in an email to The Daily Times that policy from NPS states that mask mandates are required when one county within the park has a high transmission level for seven consecutive days.

Data is updated each Thursday evening at 8 p.m., Soehn said, and on Aug. 4 Blount and Sevier counties were recorded with high transmission levels for seven consecutive days.

A COVID-19 webpage from NPS states that in most low to medium community level areas, masks are optional.

"We will continue to monitor community transmission levels, and if rates fall back to medium or low for Blount and Sevier Counties for seven consecutive days, we will remove the masking requirement,” Soehn said.