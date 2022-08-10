ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Mask mandates required again in GSMNP buildings

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 1 day ago

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park issued a COVID-19 mask requirement last Friday, Aug. 5, for all federal buildings, including the Visitor Centers, Campground Offices and restrooms, according to spokesperson Dana Soehn.

An alert posted to the main page for the GSMNP website states, “Consistent with CDC guidance regarding areas of substantial or high transmission, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask inside all park buildings.”

The National Park Service follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool to allow public lands managers the authority to guide mask mandates.

The tool, found under “COVID-19 by County” on the CDC’s website, has an option to chose location, find what level of transmission the community is at and learn what prevention steps should be taken in that specific county.

Blount County, which provides access points into the GSMNP, is at a high community level. Prevention steps include wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.

Cocke and Sevier Counties also border the GSMNP and are marked with high community levels by the CDC.

Soehn said in an email to The Daily Times that policy from NPS states that mask mandates are required when one county within the park has a high transmission level for seven consecutive days.

Data is updated each Thursday evening at 8 p.m., Soehn said, and on Aug. 4 Blount and Sevier counties were recorded with high transmission levels for seven consecutive days.

A COVID-19 webpage from NPS states that in most low to medium community level areas, masks are optional.

"We will continue to monitor community transmission levels, and if rates fall back to medium or low for Blount and Sevier Counties for seven consecutive days, we will remove the masking requirement,” Soehn said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Blount County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
County
Blount County, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Mandates#The Visitor Centers#Campground Offices#The National Park Service#Community Levels#Sevier Counties#Gsmnp#Nps#Data
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
443
Followers
360
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy