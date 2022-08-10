ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Jill Abahsain wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Abahsain wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.

