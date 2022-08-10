ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenn. prison gang leader dealt life sentence for drug charges, money laundering

By From Staff Reports
 1 day ago

A Tennessee inmate and state leader of a prison gang was dealt an additional sentence of life in prison for drug distribution and money laundering offenses on Monday, Aug. 8.

Charles Elsea Jr., 44, was convicted in March of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Elsea was found to be responsible for distributing over 56.8 kilograms of methamphetamine during his time in prison. His sentence was handed down by Honorable J. Ronnie Greer in the United States District Court for the East Tennessee District at Greenville.

Elsea, who is also serving a sentence for first degree murder after being convicted of a 1996 homicide in Hamilton County, was prosecuted as part of a five-year investigation by the Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Elsea is the State President of a prison gang known as the Brotherhood of Forever. Prosecutors in the case successfully argued that Elsea used smuggled cellphones and even the jail video system to arrange drug distribution and production in and out of Tennessee, moving drugs from California and Arizona to Tennessee.

In addition to his prison sentence, Elsea has also been ordered to forfeit the more than $1.2 million in proceeds he gained from distributing methamphetamine and money laundering. The investigation which led to his conviction is ongoing.

chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee woman killed 25-years-ago identified, TBI asks for public's help

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for help regarding a 25-year-old murder now that the victim in the case has been identified as a Knox County woman. The TBI reports in 1996, the agency assisted the Grainer County Sheriff's Office investigate the finding of human remains in...
