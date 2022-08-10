Tenn. Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid practices

Tenn. Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a lawsuit against Walgreens in Knox County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 3. The lawsuit alleges Walgreens knowingly contributed to the opioid epidemic by filling dubious prescriptions and did not train its employees to recognize signs of addiction.

The suit also alleges that Walgreens possessed superior knowledge of the amount of opioids in the marketplace because of its status as a distributor and a retailer of the products. Slatery’s office says the company refused to stop filling questionable prescriptions even from medical professionals who had been indicted or raided, and was fully aware of the danger its practices posed to the community.

“Walgreens did not flood the State of Tennessee with opioids by accident,” Slatery said in a press release. “Rather, the fuel that Walgreens added to the fire of the opioid epidemic was the result of knowing — or willfully ignorant — corporate decisions. Walgreens ignored numerous red flags and failed to detect and prevent abuse and diversion of dangerous narcotics.”

The release says that Walgreens distributed enough oxycodone and hydrocodone to give every person in the state 175 pills.

Slatery’s office is seeking an array of damages from Walgreens including injunctive relief, civil penalties and seizure and forfeiture of moneys and stock used in or in connection with the practices.