ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tenn. Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid practices

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 1 day ago

Tenn. Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a lawsuit against Walgreens in Knox County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 3. The lawsuit alleges Walgreens knowingly contributed to the opioid epidemic by filling dubious prescriptions and did not train its employees to recognize signs of addiction.

The suit also alleges that Walgreens possessed superior knowledge of the amount of opioids in the marketplace because of its status as a distributor and a retailer of the products. Slatery’s office says the company refused to stop filling questionable prescriptions even from medical professionals who had been indicted or raided, and was fully aware of the danger its practices posed to the community.

“Walgreens did not flood the State of Tennessee with opioids by accident,” Slatery said in a press release. “Rather, the fuel that Walgreens added to the fire of the opioid epidemic was the result of knowing — or willfully ignorant — corporate decisions. Walgreens ignored numerous red flags and failed to detect and prevent abuse and diversion of dangerous narcotics.”

The release says that Walgreens distributed enough oxycodone and hydrocodone to give every person in the state 175 pills.

Slatery’s office is seeking an array of damages from Walgreens including injunctive relief, civil penalties and seizure and forfeiture of moneys and stock used in or in connection with the practices.

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetmaury.com

Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee

Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
cumberlandheights.org

Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law

Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Oxycodone#Opioid Epidemic#Knox County Circuit Court
WATE

Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive

Without Davidson County Community Corrections, Brandon “Lane” Gomez figures he’d be in prison or dead. The 37-year-old Nashville man was strung out on heroin and fentanyl for about a decade, arrested for felony theft to feed his habit 43 times and convicted 28 times when – fortunately, he says – a judge gave him the […] The post Davidson County Community Corrections keeps clients alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
CNN

In Nashville, it's against the law to live in a tent on public land. Is that the best way to deal with homelessness?

Across Tennessee, pitching a tent on public land outside of designated camp sites is now a felony offense. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to take such a draconian step, but it's just one of a number of states essentially criminalizing homelessness in an effort to reduce the number of unhoused people sleeping on the streets, at bus stops and in city parks.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
WJHL

LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee

The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
443
Followers
360
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy