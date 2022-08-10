Pride Road in Louisville closed for paving on Thursday

The town of Louisville will be paving Pride Road on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A release from Louisville states that paving will extend from the cul-de-sac to the roundabout at Lowes Ferry Road. It adds that access along the paved portion will be limited to emergencies only due to the roadway's narrow width.

When the paving reaches the divided section of Pride Road, access will be available to Attley Drive and the Riverwood Christian Community.

The town requests that residents plan activities on Thursday to avoid disruptions in the paving process.

The repaving will be rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 12 if weather is poor Thursday.