Hamilton, NY

cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford basketball stars help CNY teams to podium finishes in BCANY tournaments

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) hosted both a boys and girls tournament for teams throughout New York State to compete for bragging rights and to get some minutes before the 2022-23 academic year and while the Central teams were mostly made up of Syracuse area athletes, Emily Alt and Zach Philipkoski, both of New Hartford, competed for the tournament title with them, Alt helping the Central team to a 4-1 record and a championship in the girl’s tournament, defeating the Mid-Hudson team in the final game.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Jim Boeheim talks NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SU head coach Jim Boeheim joined Sports Director Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia to discuss the world of NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show” on Wednesday. To listen to the full interview click on the link below:. https://www.espnsyracuse.com/2022/08/10/jim-boeheim-orange-nation-8-10/ During the nearly...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim sounds off on conference realignment

Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim recently discussed conference realignment and the world of collegiate athletics in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio. Boeheim, the long-time Orange leader who is always candid in his comments with the media, doesn’t appear to be a big fan of conference realignment. His thoughts, of course, stem from the recent decisions by Southern California and UCLA to bolt the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten Conference.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field

One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
BOONVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

MVLA and Levitt AMP Utica Music Series team up

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Latino Association (MVLA) and Levitt Amp Utica music series have teamed up for two days of live music close out summer in Utica. We have had a great year here in Utica with a lot more live performances coming back so Levitt Amp is gonna end on August 29th and we are teaming up with the Mohawk Valley Latino Association which has their annual Latino Festival at Hanna Park Sunday, August 28th. Both events are free and will feature Dominican artist EhShawnee.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Breeze Airways to add nonstop flights from Syracuse to Florida city

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Breeze Airways is giving travelers another nonstop option to Florida. The airline, which started up last year and entered the Syracuse market this summer, said Wednesday it will launch year-round, nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Tampa International Airport beginning this fall. The weekly service...
SYRACUSE, NY

