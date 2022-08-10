Read full article on original website
New Hartford basketball stars help CNY teams to podium finishes in BCANY tournaments
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) hosted both a boys and girls tournament for teams throughout New York State to compete for bragging rights and to get some minutes before the 2022-23 academic year and while the Central teams were mostly made up of Syracuse area athletes, Emily Alt and Zach Philipkoski, both of New Hartford, competed for the tournament title with them, Alt helping the Central team to a 4-1 record and a championship in the girl’s tournament, defeating the Mid-Hudson team in the final game.
Joseph Estrella wants a second family; that's what Syracuse basketball is
Syracuse basketball fanatics, myself included, will have a long couple of weeks to sweat out before the top-20 prospect and ultra-talented big man Joseph Estrella announces his future collegiate home. The four-star Estrella, a 6-foot-11 power forward/center, recently said via social media that he expects to unveil his college choice...
He's donating $1 million to renovate team lounge for Syracuse football facility: 'I don't want my name on anything'
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not only did former Syracuse football defensive edge David Tate pledge a generous sum to a prominent Syracuse University building project Tuesday, he’s challenging others to do the same. Tate, the founder and CEO of healthcare company Healthgram, committed $1 million to the transformation of...
Jim Boeheim talks NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse "Orange Nation Show"
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SU head coach Jim Boeheim joined Sports Director Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia to discuss the world of NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show” on Wednesday. To listen to the full interview click on the link below:. https://www.espnsyracuse.com/2022/08/10/jim-boeheim-orange-nation-8-10/ During the nearly...
Cicero-North Syracuse gets first boys basketball Division I commit in 30 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — Cicero-North Syracuse’s Luke Paragon has committed to play basketball at Brown University following his 2022-23 post-grad year at Blair Academy. Paragon becomes the Northsars’ first boys basketball player to commit to a Division I men’s basketball program since Michael Brown played at Providence from 1992-1996.
NY men's amateur golf championship: 2 players tied for the lead after Round 1
Fayetteville, N.Y. — The New York State Golf Association hosted 151 of the best in-state amateur golfers at Onondaga Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The players traveled from across the state to compete in the 99th men’s amateur championship. Leading the pack at the end of Day...
Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim sounds off on conference realignment
Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim recently discussed conference realignment and the world of collegiate athletics in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio. Boeheim, the long-time Orange leader who is always candid in his comments with the media, doesn’t appear to be a big fan of conference realignment. His thoughts, of course, stem from the recent decisions by Southern California and UCLA to bolt the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten Conference.
Axe: Jim Boeheim makes a plea to Syracuse fans to step up their NIL donation game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hearing Jim Boeheim ask Syracuse fans to donate money to a foundation is not a strange sound to the ears. Boeheim has devoted thousands of hours to charitable causes, including for his own Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities in Central New York.
Vestal Sports Center Unexpectedly and Permanently Shuts Its Doors
A sports center in Vestal where athletes of all ages and all skillsets were able to burn off energy by letting our their inner ninja or practicing parkour suddenly and unexpectedly announced that its doors would immediately be closed, and permanently. The Hippodrome Vestal announced through social media on Saturday,...
Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field
One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend
This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
This Star From "The Office" Will Be In Syracuse, New York This Friday
I remember the first time I started watching "The Office" was well after the series had ended. I met my now husband who said: "You need to watch this show. It will change your life forever." And I think it's safe to say that's accurate. The show has definitely not...
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
MVLA and Levitt AMP Utica Music Series team up
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Latino Association (MVLA) and Levitt Amp Utica music series have teamed up for two days of live music close out summer in Utica. We have had a great year here in Utica with a lot more live performances coming back so Levitt Amp is gonna end on August 29th and we are teaming up with the Mohawk Valley Latino Association which has their annual Latino Festival at Hanna Park Sunday, August 28th. Both events are free and will feature Dominican artist EhShawnee.
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse's iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
Breeze Airways to add nonstop flights from Syracuse to Florida city
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Breeze Airways is giving travelers another nonstop option to Florida. The airline, which started up last year and entered the Syracuse market this summer, said Wednesday it will launch year-round, nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Tampa International Airport beginning this fall. The weekly service...
Historic Auburn restaurant, closed since Covid began, to reopen under new owner
Auburn , N.Y. — Joe Smith admits that he was once a regular patron at Curley’s, the landmark restaurant and bar just north of downtown Auburn. “Back in the day, pretty much every Friday night I’d be there,” Smith said. “It was pretty much a big reunion every time we walked in.”
