Lake Worth, FL

cbs12.com

Boat fire on Singer Island

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught fire on Singer Island on Friday. Photos from the city showed firefighters battling heavy smoke on a dock along North Ocean Drive, just north of Ocean Reef Park. Police shut down the road for about an hour. No word yet on...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Turnpike shut down after crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes are closed after a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Okeechobee Boulevard and Bee Line Highway. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Teen missing from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Stolen puppy recovered in Clewiston

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pricey puppy stolen from a pet store in Lake Worth is back home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said authorities with the Clewiston Police Department and Animal Care and Control found the Pekingese-Maltese mix in Clewiston. The woman wanted for stealing...
CLEWISTON, FL
cbs12.com

'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family

A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Man accused of killing pit bull puppy in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida man is accused of beating an 8-month-old pit bull puppy to death in Pembroke Pines. Witnesses told police they saw 28-year-old Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. punch, kick, and slam the puppy to the ground at an apartment complex on Wednesday. Two hours later, one witness said they found the puppy's body behind a nearby building and called police.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Second group disqualified from Sunset Lounge deal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of West Palm Beach is going back to the drawing board to find an operator to run the historic Sunset Lounge. Both finalists in the initial Request for Proposal to run the Sunset Lounge have now been disqualified. Earlier this month,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

