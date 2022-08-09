Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Boat fire on Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught fire on Singer Island on Friday. Photos from the city showed firefighters battling heavy smoke on a dock along North Ocean Drive, just north of Ocean Reef Park. Police shut down the road for about an hour. No word yet on...
cbs12.com
Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
cbs12.com
Turnpike shut down after crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes are closed after a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Okeechobee Boulevard and Bee Line Highway. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
cbs12.com
Teen missing from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
cbs12.com
Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
cbs12.com
Toyota Corolla sought in fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a Toyota Corolla in connection with a hit-and-run on I-95 in Broward County. The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Hallandale Boulevard on Sunday, July 31, at 3:15 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla struck two...
cbs12.com
Stolen puppy recovered in Clewiston
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pricey puppy stolen from a pet store in Lake Worth is back home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said authorities with the Clewiston Police Department and Animal Care and Control found the Pekingese-Maltese mix in Clewiston. The woman wanted for stealing...
cbs12.com
Crash involving school bus and BMW near elementary school, one arrested for grand theft
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a speeding car in Wellington. The sheriff's office said a gold BMW traveling at a "high rate of speed" crashed into he back of a school bus at Cedar Bluff Place and Aero Club Drive.
cbs12.com
Dozens of traffic citations handed out to drivers in school zones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic officer Keith Applebaum and crossing guard Cherie Portinga hit the streets in Port St. Lucie to slow drivers down now that school is back in session. Port St. Lucie police say its traffic unit handed out 53 warnings and citations across school...
cbs12.com
'I will burn your trailer and kill you' threat lands man in jail for 5th time in a year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The story behind a man's arrest this week isn't complicated, but it's his fifth in Palm Beach County in the past year, and deals with his fourth, when he was charged with four counts involving domestic battery. He and his alleged victim have...
cbs12.com
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family
A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
cbs12.com
Man accused of killing pit bull puppy in South Florida
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida man is accused of beating an 8-month-old pit bull puppy to death in Pembroke Pines. Witnesses told police they saw 28-year-old Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. punch, kick, and slam the puppy to the ground at an apartment complex on Wednesday. Two hours later, one witness said they found the puppy's body behind a nearby building and called police.
cbs12.com
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
cbs12.com
PBSO: Suspect in school bus crash admitted targeting banks for fraudulent withdrawals
The man arrested after a school bus crash in Wellington hits told investigators he and his accomplices hit banks all over in an effort to steal money from people's accounts with fraudulent IDs and credit cards. David Alton Daniels, Jr., 45, faces a long list of charges including forgery of...
cbs12.com
Woman pleads guilty after striking and killing a motorcyclist from Rivera Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman who struck and killed a motorcyclist with her car pleaded guilty in Palm Beach Circuit Court. On Tuesday, 35 year-old Samantha Demaio pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and driving under the influence causing property damage or injury. Authorities said...
cbs12.com
Second group disqualified from Sunset Lounge deal
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of West Palm Beach is going back to the drawing board to find an operator to run the historic Sunset Lounge. Both finalists in the initial Request for Proposal to run the Sunset Lounge have now been disqualified. Earlier this month,...
cbs12.com
South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
cbs12.com
Shoplifting woman abandoned by accomplices in Martin County, sheriff says
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing a grand theft charge, by herself, after being abandoned by her shoplifting accomplices at a store in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the thieves literally left 45-year-old Amy Marie Russey holding a bag full of stolen goods from a marine store.
cbs12.com
Traffic stop leads to drugs, fight, gun, taser, escape and ultimately 63 criminal charges
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some arrests are easier to make than others. This was not one of them, but it's an example of a traffic stop leading to something much more serious. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy patrolling west of Lake Worth Beach reported seeing a...
cbs12.com
Early voting for Florida Primary starts Saturday in several local counties
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Primary Election is less than two weeks away and there’s a lot of important races on the ballot. It’s when voters will decide which Democrats will face off against Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Starting Saturday, August 13,...
