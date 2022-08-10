Read full article on original website
Swift County Monitor
Swift County Fair gets underway next Wednesday
The Swift County Fair starts Wednesday, Aug. 17, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21 at the fairgrounds in Appleton. The area’s 4-H youth have been busy working on their projects and getting their livestock ready for the annual week of the fair. Open class, horticulture and FFA exhibits will be accepted from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17. For detailed information go to www.swiftcountyfair.org.
kmrskkok.com
Stevens County Fair August 9-14, 2022
5:30 pm – Fair Community Meal @ Lee Community Center. 5:00 pm – Local Talent Showcase with Kris, Josh, Alex, Otto. 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Family Fun Shows – Wristband Night. 6:00 pm – Sheep Show. 6:00 pm – All Star Stunt...
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spicer Opens in Spicer, Minnesota
The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spicer has opened its doors in Spicer, Minnesota. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spicer will provide guests with an experience they can count on, and the amenities today's travelers have come to expect. SureStay's service promise reflects the brand and the hotel's commitment to providing quality service and value to its guests.
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
willmarradio.com
Primary results are in for Willmar Mayor, Kandiyohi County Sheriff and more
(Willmar MN-) The local primary results from Tuesday are now complete... In the November 8th general election, Doug Reese will face off against Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar, Eric Tollefson will take on Eric Holien for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Kim Larson and Dale Anderson will be running against each other in the Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 race, and in Pope County's 5th Commissioner District, Paul Wildman will take on Bruce Harvey.
kmrskkok.com
Roy O. Wait
Roy O. Wait, age 74 of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022, at the Broen Home in Fergus Falls, MN. A private family service for Roy O. Wait will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022. Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN.
voiceofalexandria.com
Sheriff Troy Wolbersen and members of the Sheriff's Posse honor one of their own
(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, and members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse, honored one of their own at a recent Sheriff's Posse meeting. John Holm, 47, of Farwell, was a long-time Sheriff's Posse member. Holm died of a massive stroke back on December 15, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital. He joined the Douglas County Sheriff’s Posse at the age of 21. Sheriff Wolbersen presented his parents Joel and Rose, and his sister, Jenny, with a plaque at the regular meeting on the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse.
kmrskkok.com
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
This is a public service announcement for the residents living in the following area:. An aerial mosquito control application is scheduled for: Tuesday, August 9, between 7-11 PM, weather permitting. Should the spray be rescheduled, it would then take place the following evening. These applications have been approved by the...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
kmrskkok.com
Myra M. Lien
Myra M. Lien, age 94 of Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center. Visitation for Myra Lien will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Minnesota Valley Lutheran Church, rural Louisburg, MN. Memorial services for Myra M. Lien...
kmrskkok.com
Lorraine Susie (Anderson) Lindor
Lorraine Lindor, age 91 of Morris, Minnesota, formerly of Chokio, MN, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at The Legacy in Morris, MN. Visitation for Lorraine Lindor will be Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Chokio, MN. Visitation will...
kmrskkok.com
Delores Eldora Gilbertson
Delores Gilbertson, age 95 of Alexandria, Minnesota, formerly of Kensington, MN, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Alexandria Assisted Living. Visitation for Delores Gilbertson will be on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Kensington, MN. Funeral services for...
Swift County Monitor
Losing water at ‘alarming rate,’ Benson’s pool closes for 2022
“It is with much regret that we announce the closing of the Benson Family Aquatic Center for the 2022 season as of the end of the day, Sunday, Aug. 7,” the City of Benson said in a news release last Thursday. Losing 50,000 gallons of water a day, and...
WDIO-TV
Douglas County voters elect a new Sheriff
Matthew Izzard will serve as the next Douglas County Sheriff. Because all three candidates – Matt Izzard, Mark Liebaert, and Brian Witt – ran as Democrats, the winner of the primary wins the job. Izzard won 62 percent of the vote. Izzard has served as a correctional officer...
lakesarearadio.net
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
willmarradio.com
Fire heavily damages apartment in southeast Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.
kmrskkok.com
Valerie Idell Johnson
Valerie Johnson, age 86 of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake, MN. Visitation for Valerie Johnson will be on Wednesday, August 10, 202,2 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake, MN,. Visitation will...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing teen in Alexandria found safe
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: Audianna Henderson has been located safe and will be reunited with her family. Alexandria Police say the quick community response and the tips they received from the community were valuable in locating her. Original story: Alexandria Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old...
Willmar Attorney Pleads Guilty to Bankruptcy Fraud
WILLMAR -- A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November 3rd, 2015 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. When he filed the petition Anderson knew Rothers assets, wherever located, would become the...
