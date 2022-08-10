Read full article on original website
Cleveland Scene
The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40
Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
Pavement drummer spinning tunes for local charity at Parma brewery
PARMA, Ohio -- Anyone who has ever visited Parma’s The Current Year Records and Tapes knows owners Michael and Marie Stutz are big fans of ‘90s indie rock act Pavement. So much the pair founded the Parma for Pavement International Committee in 2021 for the purpose of booking Pavement to play an outdoor show at Byer’s Field.
Tasting Table ranks 2 Cleveland Jewish delis in top 20 in the nation
CLEVELAND — Cleveland has a storied history of being the home of some of the country's top Jewish delis. And a new national ranking proves as much. On Tuesday, the popular food website, Tasting Table, published its list of the top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. Two Cleveland locations made the cut, with Larder Deli and Bakery and Jack's Deli and Restaurant receiving recognition from the publication.
We’re on the hunt for the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland: Nominate your favorite sandwich now
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As summer winds down, we are all seeking to squeeze in trips to the beach or hike the trails of Northeast Ohio. During those outdoor excursions, a sandwich is a great way to satiate the hunger pangs – whether it is a humble PB&J or something more elaborate -- like a sub sandwich.
Cleveland Scene
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
Fashion retailer funds new playground at Cleveland Boys and Girls Club
CLEVELAND — A playground funded by a national fashion retailer was unveiled Thursday afternoon in Cleveland. DTLR partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio (BGCNEO) to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand new playground at the BGCNEO Broadway Avenue location. DTLR donated $100,000 to fund the space, which was designed with input from children who attend the club.
Treasures can sometimes be hazardous: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our favorite vintage table settings might be hazardous to our health. It’s important to look into any possible safety concerns before using those plates and glasses. Thank goodness for the internet bringing these issues to light. Fiesta Ware, made by the Homer Laughlin China Co. of...
Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
From industrial powerhouse to tourist draw: 24 hours in Ashtabula’s fun, funky Bridge Street district
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Paddling through ripples on the Ashtabula River, it occurred to me: Not too long ago, this would not have been possible. The river was too dirty, the port too tough. And certainly, no one was renting tandem kayaks for $40 an hour to visiting tourists. Fast...
whbc.com
Oberlin College Judgement with Locally-Tied Bakery Owners on Hold
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Oberlin bakery store with local ties caught in the middle of a false racial bias case are still waiting to be paid by Oberlin College, and that’s only going to take longer. After the Gibson Bakery won a lawsuit in...
Cleveland Guardians outlast Detroit Tigers 3-2 in Aaron Civale's return
DETROIT — Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple and scored to help Cleveland Guardians get off to a solid start and beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday night. A few hours before the first pitch, the Tigers fired general manager Al Avila to end his seven-year tenure without a postseason appearance.
Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
Beat the dog days of summer with some cool and creamy frozen custard: Best custard stands in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The hot, sultry dog days of summer are upon us, bringing a slight malaise -- and an overwhelming desire to chill with some great frozen custard. It’s the ultimate smooth-and-creamy frozen treat. The invention of frozen custard can be traced back to 1919 in Coney...
WKYC
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
27 First News
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
Cedar Point announces upgraded boardwalk, new roller coaster, for 2023
SANDUSKY, Ohio — It may only be August. But it's never too early to start looking ahead to next year. On Thursday, Cedar Point did just that, announcing its plans for 2023. Highlights from the Sandusky-based amusement park's announcement include:. A new roller coaster called "The Wild Mouse," which...
saturdaytradition.com
Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe
A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
