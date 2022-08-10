ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastlake, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Pavement drummer spinning tunes for local charity at Parma brewery

PARMA, Ohio -- Anyone who has ever visited Parma’s The Current Year Records and Tapes knows owners Michael and Marie Stutz are big fans of ‘90s indie rock act Pavement. So much the pair founded the Parma for Pavement International Committee in 2021 for the purpose of booking Pavement to play an outdoor show at Byer’s Field.
PARMA, OH
WKYC

Tasting Table ranks 2 Cleveland Jewish delis in top 20 in the nation

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has a storied history of being the home of some of the country's top Jewish delis. And a new national ranking proves as much. On Tuesday, the popular food website, Tasting Table, published its list of the top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. Two Cleveland locations made the cut, with Larder Deli and Bakery and Jack's Deli and Restaurant receiving recognition from the publication.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastlake, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Eastlake, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Lake County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Lake County, OH
Sports
City
Ontario, OH
Cleveland Scene

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Fashion retailer funds new playground at Cleveland Boys and Girls Club

CLEVELAND — A playground funded by a national fashion retailer was unveiled Thursday afternoon in Cleveland. DTLR partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio (BGCNEO) to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand new playground at the BGCNEO Broadway Avenue location. DTLR donated $100,000 to fund the space, which was designed with input from children who attend the club.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mustard#Lake County Captains#Victorious#The Cleveland Guardians#Carnegie
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Cleveland.com

Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
27 First News

Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
WARREN, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe

A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy