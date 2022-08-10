Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival
Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Police and Fire Crews Will Be Out in Full Force Helping to Get Kids Back to School Starting Monday
Monday is the first day of school in Dixon and this always brings up a challenge for drivers in Dixon. Commuters have not had to worry about these things for the past couple of months, but they will need to be aware of kids getting on and off busses, walking or riding their bikes to school and parents dropping their kids off.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
chicagoconcertreviews.com
The Beach Boys: “Sixty Years” Tour at Coronado Performing Arts Center
NiteLite Promotions landed a historic Illinois exclusive when The Beach Boys brought its “Sixty Years Of The Sounds Of Summer” Tour to the beautifully restored Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford. Founding front man Mike Love and longtime keyboardist Bruce Johnston led the iconic group through “Do It Again,” “Surfin’ Safari,” “Catch A Wave” and so many more examples of what’s made them “America’s band” for this long.
walls102.com
75th Annual Sweet Corn Queen Crowned
MENDOTA – The 75th Mendota Sweet Corn Festival Queen was crowned Friday night. Maya Martin was crowned the Sweet Corn Queen. She is daughter of Jason and Lisa Martin and was sponsored by The Rotary Club of Mendota. Elizabeth Schillinger was selected as Miss Congeniality. Paige Manning and Aliza Salinas-Cervantes were chosen to be attendants.
WIFR
Crimson Ridge to close gift shop; flower shop will remain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than 25 years, Crimson Ridge has announced that its owners have decided to close the gift portion of the boutique. The shop made the announcement Friday via their Facebook page:. 23 News has reached out to the shop owners for comment. No further information...
rockrivercurrent.com
The city plans to raze two buildings in Rockford for ‘future potential growth in that area’
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to demolish a former church and a vacant grocery store on the west side as a means to set the stage for future development. Demolition of the former Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St., and Al-Mart, 2323 W. State St., will go before the City Council on Monday.
WIFR
Rt. 75 near Taylor Park in Freeport re-opens
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County residents regain some road access on Friday. Route 75 east past Taylor Park in Freeport is now open after days of road closures due to flooding. The City of Freeport made the announcement around 4:30 p.m. Friday via Facebook:. City workers say side streets...
walls102.com
75th Annual Sweet Corn Festival kicks off in Mendota
MENDOTA – A weekend of fun and entertainment kicks off in Mendota for the 75th annual Sweet Corn Festival tonight. This evening the carnival midway opens at 6 PM, and activities are scheduled all weekend long, including the giveaway of free sweet corn on Sunday. Friday night is the Queen Pageant and Saturday morning the Mini Royalty Pageant. Capping off the fun, the grand parade weaves through the streets of Mendota at 1 PM Sunday ahead of the famous free sweet corn at 2 PM.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police make early morning arrests
Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
rockfordscanner.com
Updated with scene photos and info from Rockford PD: Motorcycle And A Car Have Collided in Rockford, Shutting Down A Busy Local Roadway
Sources are reporting a bad motorcycle accident in Rockford. It happened around 12:30 pm near Kilburn and Bruce. Reports of an accident that involved a motorcycle. Motorcyclist is reported to be unconscious, and bleeding from the head. 2 Ambulances were reported to be on scene. Avoid the area for awhile.
nrgmediadixon.com
IDOT Strongly Tells Oregon No When Asked if City Can Put Up Stops Signs Helping to Alert Drivers to Malfunctioning Lights at Rt 2 and 64 Intersection
Drivers in Oregon are showing frustration as the stoplights at the Route 2 and Route 64 intersection has malfunctioned and now only flashes red. According to the road rules, an intersection with flashing red lights means it is a four way stop. At the most recent Oregon City Council meeting...
WSPY NEWS
Sixteen-year-old charged in stabbing in Sandwich
A sixteen-year-old boy from Bristol is facing charges after a stabbing at a park in Sandwich Friday night. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi says it happened in Patriots Park in the Sandhurst subdivision. Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7 Friday night. Bianchi says a group of juveniles...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Police Working A Scene, Reports Of A Possible Shooting Victim At Another Local Business…
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Numerous emergency personnel were working a scene last night. at Broadway Food and Liquor. In the past, police have labeled extremely violent crimes as “in progress” in their logs. Sources told us they heard shots fired, and someone...
WIFR
Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the Barb City’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
Very Popular Rockford Gift Shop is Closing After 25 Years
For a very long time, this was the place to go to buy a gift for literally anyone and for any occasion. Plus, the best complimentary gift wrapping in town. As this wonderfully unique shop begins its closing process, I'm left wishing I'd never complained that there are so many things to look at here that I am constantly nervous that every time I turn around while shopping, I'll bump into something and knock it over or off the shelf or counter.
Rockford nursing homes fined by the state
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sheets Of Steel Falls Off A Semi, Blocking Traffic At Local Busy Intersection
It happened at 173 and 251. Reports of several sheets of steel, has fallen off a semi. We do have reports that there might have been property damages. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You can follow us on...
rockfordscanner.com
We Are Getting Reports Of A Wild Animal Attacking A Panhandler in Rockford
Call logs do show an “animal complaint and a medical”. Sources told us a wild animal has attacked a person. that was panhandling at 9th and Harrison this morning. As you know the local animal control is encrypted, along with police. We have to wonder WHY animal control is...
