Dixon, IL

starvedrock.media

UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival

Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
MENDOTA, IL
US 104.9

The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s

It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street

ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
ROCKFORD, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Dixon, IL
Government
City
Dixon, IL
chicagoconcertreviews.com

The Beach Boys: “Sixty Years” Tour at Coronado Performing Arts Center

NiteLite Promotions landed a historic Illinois exclusive when The Beach Boys brought its “Sixty Years Of The Sounds Of Summer” Tour to the beautifully restored Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford. Founding front man Mike Love and longtime keyboardist Bruce Johnston led the iconic group through “Do It Again,” “Surfin’ Safari,” “Catch A Wave” and so many more examples of what’s made them “America’s band” for this long.
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

75th Annual Sweet Corn Queen Crowned

MENDOTA – The 75th Mendota Sweet Corn Festival Queen was crowned Friday night. Maya Martin was crowned the Sweet Corn Queen. She is daughter of Jason and Lisa Martin and was sponsored by The Rotary Club of Mendota. Elizabeth Schillinger was selected as Miss Congeniality. Paige Manning and Aliza Salinas-Cervantes were chosen to be attendants.
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

Crimson Ridge to close gift shop; flower shop will remain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than 25 years, Crimson Ridge has announced that its owners have decided to close the gift portion of the boutique. The shop made the announcement Friday via their Facebook page:. 23 News has reached out to the shop owners for comment. No further information...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rt. 75 near Taylor Park in Freeport re-opens

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County residents regain some road access on Friday. Route 75 east past Taylor Park in Freeport is now open after days of road closures due to flooding. The City of Freeport made the announcement around 4:30 p.m. Friday via Facebook:. City workers say side streets...
FREEPORT, IL
walls102.com

75th Annual Sweet Corn Festival kicks off in Mendota

MENDOTA – A weekend of fun and entertainment kicks off in Mendota for the 75th annual Sweet Corn Festival tonight. This evening the carnival midway opens at 6 PM, and activities are scheduled all weekend long, including the giveaway of free sweet corn on Sunday. Friday night is the Queen Pageant and Saturday morning the Mini Royalty Pageant. Capping off the fun, the grand parade weaves through the streets of Mendota at 1 PM Sunday ahead of the famous free sweet corn at 2 PM.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Police make early morning arrests

Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sixteen-year-old charged in stabbing in Sandwich

A sixteen-year-old boy from Bristol is facing charges after a stabbing at a park in Sandwich Friday night. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi says it happened in Patriots Park in the Sandhurst subdivision. Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7 Friday night. Bianchi says a group of juveniles...
SANDWICH, IL
WIFR

Four projects in three years; DeKalb is telling its story in a new way

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - City leaders say Dekalb wasn’t telling its story loud enough, but with a fourth new project in the works, the Barb City’s successes are no longer a secret. This time it’s focus is supplying distribution, packaging, and storage for businesses. Authorities call it: Project...
DEKALB, IL
1440 WROK

Very Popular Rockford Gift Shop is Closing After 25 Years

For a very long time, this was the place to go to buy a gift for literally anyone and for any occasion. Plus, the best complimentary gift wrapping in town. As this wonderfully unique shop begins its closing process, I'm left wishing I'd never complained that there are so many things to look at here that I am constantly nervous that every time I turn around while shopping, I'll bump into something and knock it over or off the shelf or counter.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford nursing homes fined by the state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
ROCKFORD, IL

